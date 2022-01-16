Lee County Storm and Debris Cleanup Resources





Lee County

Lee County’s Florida Department of Health wants to alert residents when cleaning around their homes.

After bad weather on Sunday morning, FDOH-Lee wants residents to be aware that they may be injured during cleaning.

Each person can be assured that they have received the latest tetanus vaccination before participating in the cleanup operation.

Also, keep in mind that flood water often hides dangers such as power lines and debris.

FDOH-Lee has released an additional list of tips to help you clean up safely after a storm.

Wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves when cleaning sewage and to avoid injury or contamination.

Soaked drywall and insulation must be removed and discarded for disinfection and drying of the interior wall structure.

Items that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned, such as mattresses and upholstered furniture, can be sun-dried and sprayed with sufficient disinfectant. However, you may need to destroy these items.

Remove and dispose of contaminated household items that cannot be disinfected, such as wall coverings, cloth and rugs. Wash all linen and clothing with hot water or dry clean.

It can be difficult to throw away something of particular sentimental value in your home. However, leaving certain items submerged in sewage or floods can be unhealthy.In general, materials that cannot be completely washed and dried within 24-48 hours should be discarded.

Walls, hard-surfaced floors, and many other household surfaces should be washed with soap and water and disinfected with 1 cup of bleach solution per 5 gallons of water.

The fiberboard, fiber insulation and disposable filters of the heating and air conditioning system need to be replaced.

Be careful when mixing household cleaners and disinfectants. Combining certain types of products produces toxic gas, which can lead to injury or death.

The chainsaw should only be operated safely and by someone with proper experience.

If a person is injured, here are some tips for wound / tetanus care.

Seek medical attention if you have any wounds or deep cuts related to the handling of debris. Always consult your doctor if you need a tetanus booster vaccine. Do not expose the wound to floods as it can be contaminated. Clean Wounds with Soap, Disinfectant or Bottled Water Proper wound care is essential for all cuts and lacerations, whether exposed to floods or not. Individuals assigned to work on recovery efforts are encouraged to contact their major healthcare providers to ensure they are taking the tetanus vaccine.

For more information about CDC regarding the safety of debris cleanup, please visit the CDC website.

The Lee County Government has created a website for residents affected by the storm.

This includes maps, information from the NWS, and the “How can we help” section.

To find all this information, please visit www.leegov.com/hurricane/storm.

