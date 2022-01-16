Don’t let Roku, Apple TV, or any other streamer track you.Change these privacy settings





So you got a new streaming device as a gift. (Maybe from yourself, but who is counting?) Congratulations! Whether it’s a Black Friday bargain or a fashionable sock stuffing, it’s time to relax and enjoy the thrill of putting all your favorite streaming services in one easy-to-use device.

But before you relax too much on the couch, it’s a good idea to check out some menus to see how your new device handles privacy. In many ways, the content you see on the big screen looks back on you. Most TVs and streaming devices these days don’t track you with physical cameras, but their software platforms often track what you’re doing behind the scenes.

Leading smart platforms, from Amazon and Roku to Google and even Apple, capture viewing data. From new streaming sticks to the TV itself, software and hardware manufacturers use it to “improve” the products they offer, for example by adjusting program recommendations and displayed ads. It can be frustrating, but the ability to show ads can help keep costs down when buying a new streaming stick.

One of the tracking tools is called automatic content recognition. This is software that recognizes TV images. ACR works regardless of whether the image goes through the app or an HDMI port such as a cable box, Xbox, PlayStation, etc. The good news is that you can turn it off.

We’ve talked about this earlier about the TV itself, but in this story we’ve checked out all the latest software on Amazon, Roku, Google, and Apple streamers.

This is what we have found and what each new streaming player can do about it.

According to Amazon’s privacy policy, Amazon devices collect data about device usage and its capabilities, such as home screen navigation, device setting choices (device language, display size, WiFi and Bluetooth options, etc.). Opening and closing apps and services. ”

According to Amazon, they use this data to “develop and improve products and features, gain insights into how products are used, assess customer engagement, and address potential quality issues. Identify, analyze your business, and customize your marketing offers. ”

The exact data you capture will vary from app to app or service.

Here’s how to regain control: All settings[設定],[設定],[プライバシー設定]You can find it by moving in the order of.

[デバイス使用状況データ]Select to turn this setting off.[アプリ使用状況データの収集]Go to and turn this setting off. Select Interest-based advertising and turn this setting off.

Amazon Fire TV devices will no longer be able to track data for marketing purposes or see how often and how long downloaded apps are used. Also, targeted ads will not be displayed, but ads will be displayed.

Google has one privacy policy across its products that details the data it collects to sell ads and endorse other content such as YouTube videos.

The data collected includes terms to search, videos to watch, display and operation of content and advertisements, audio and audio information when using audio features, purchasing activities, who exchanges or shares content, and third-party sites. Includes activities in. Apps that use our services.

According to Google, Google Chromecast as a platform does not perform ACR or monitor the specific content that users are watching.

Here’s how to control Google Chromecast data on Google TV:

[設定]Go to[プライバシー]Scroll down to the section labeled. There you can access location, usage, diagnostics and advertising settings. There is also a section on account settings with Google Assistant, payment and purchase features. Finally, this section contains app settings that allow you to control app permissions, special app access, security and restrictions.[使用状況と診断]Click to make sure the tab is turned off. This means that we no longer send diagnostic information to Google.[広告]Click and[広告のパーソナライズをオプトアウト]Click to prevent your app from creating a personalized ad profile using your ID. Visit myactivity.google.com for history and web and activity data to manage other data provided by Google, such as YouTube and Search. Roku Sarah Lord / CNET

Roku’s privacy policy states, “We collect search history, search results, voice information when using voice-enabled features, and channels accessed (including usage statistics such as channels accessed, time accessed, and access time).” It is stipulated. You spend to see them), the interaction of content with ads, and settings and preferences. ”

Roku states that it will share data with advertisers that “includes ads displayed within Roku’s channels and third-party channels, and ads contained in content displayed through devices connected to Roku TV’s antennas.”

Here’s what you need to do to limit or disable some tracking:

From Roku’s main menu[設定]Open and[プライバシー]Go to. For advertising,[広告の追跡を制限する]Make sure the check box is selected. This will prevent Roku from personalizing ads for measurement or sharing viewing data from streaming channels. Roku informs your channel provider that you don’t want to use personalized ads, but according to Roku, it’s up to your provider to respect your tastes. Similarly, “Limit Ad Tracking” does not prevent individual channels such as Hulu or Netflix from collecting their own usage data or passing that information to other parties. For Roku devices that have a remote built-in microphone[マイク],[チャンネルマイクアクセス]You can choose how the channel accesses the microphone by going to. You can grant access at any time, but you cannot grant access or be prompted for permission to access the microphone.[チャネルのアクセス許可]Buttons allow you to manage permissions for individual channels. Apple TV Sarah Lord / CNET

Apple’s privacy policy states that we collect information primarily from your Apple ID, so you can seamlessly resume where you left off on another device. The information they track includes “content being played, when it was played, the device it was playing, and where in the content it was paused or stopped watching”. It also collects a detailed history of all Apple playback activities. TV channels and Apple TV Plus. ”

They also share information with their partners that they will work with Apple to provide our products and services, help Apple market to customers, and sell ads for display on the App Store and Apple News and Stocks on behalf of Apple. It states that it is doing.

However, unlike the other apps on this list, Apple always asks if you want to track usage on individual apps the first time you use them.Every time it pops up[いいえ]You can hide the data from each app by clicking.

However, Apple still has some privacy settings that you can change. Here’s how to find them:

First, you need to find and click the settings icon.[全般]Click on the tab[プライバシー]Scroll down to. The privacy menu includes location services, tracking, photography, Bluetooth, HomeKit, media, Apple Music, and Apple TV users.

[追跡]Click and[追跡を求めるアプリを許可する]Make sure that is turned on.[プライバシー]You will be returned to the menu. You will see another section called Analytics and Improvements. Change ShareAppleTVAnalytics to Off. Change ImproveSiri and Dictation to Off.

You’ve now managed to limit Apple’s ability to track analytics and use data to improve Siri and dictation.

