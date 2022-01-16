AI innovation accelerated by government and corporate leadership will fight COVID-19.





Nothing is more important in the world economy than the health and well-being of all citizens. The fierce war of COVID-19 continues with revenge and evolutionary resilience that the medical community is always vigilant about. On February 11, 2020, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) announced the name of the new virus, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This name was chosen because the virus is genetically associated with coronavirus. Responsible for the occurrence of SARS in 2003. While related, the two viruses are different.

According to Harvard Medical Professor, William Hasertin, author of the variant. COVID-19’s makeover challenge, if you’re lucky, SARS-CoV-2 evolves like the 1918 virus called the Spanish flu, making it less lethal. The 1918 flu virus receded after infecting an estimated 500 million people worldwide and killing at least 50 million. However, expecting this coronavirus to attenuate over time does not guarantee that it will attenuate. We already know that coronaviruses can be much more deadly. There is no need to look at anything other than SARS-CoV-1, which killed 50% of people over the age of 65, and MERS, which killed one in three infected people.

This outlook does not seem likely to accelerate the requirement for global leaders to coordinate and keep moving forward in international pandemic policies.

So what are governments around the world doing to advance research on COVID-19 and stimulate innovation?

The government has accelerated the health research support system worldwide.

Canada

CIFAR-Canada’s Government AI Research COVID-19 grant is impressive and includes projects such as: Using medical images and AI, how someone gets sick after COVID-19 infection Predict what will happen and understand which existing drugs are effective in treating COVID-19 Identify how the virus is mutated and at risk when the virus is transmitted through the population And predicting the course of illness at both individual and population-wide levels, understanding the transmission of COVID-19 in children and their families, and understanding mental health. Impact. There are more than 14 ongoing projects using AI techniques to combat COVID-19, which is only one grant area highlighted in Canada alone.

USA

The U.S. Government’s National Health and Welfare Service (NIH) has a wealth of grants available to AI researchers, and the U.S. National Security Commission recently focused on AI technology and its role in supporting pandemic response. Writing a guessed paper, AI can be applied in everything from disease monitoring and diagnostic status awareness, vaccine manufacturing, treatments, medical device diagnostic advances to ongoing health care. That is, protection of healthy people and treatment of illness.

For example, Boston-based DataRobot, USA, is building an AI-based model to predict the spread of COVID-19 to assist and inform policy makers. BlueDot, a Canadian company, used AI-driven tools to detect the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. .. Even AI-enabled robots can remotely diagnose COVID-19 and have been tested in Boston hospitals.

China

The Security and Emerging Technologies Center briefly describes the use of AI in China and its COVID-19 response, focusing on the various AI technologies used to combat COVID-19, the Chinese ecosystem. Identified the main players in. For example, 4Paradigm has partnered with Nanjing Hospital and North Jiangsu People’s Hospital to provide more accurate and efficient transmission source tracing. According to CAICT, the team used machine learning technology to build a data-driven coronavirus transmission digital twin system that, combined with patient information, monitored and tracked possible sources. Different types of intelligent monitoring applications have been shown by companies such as Airdoc and Beijing SEEMMO Technology is intelligent to monitor and sense vascular condition and body temperature in combination with video surveillance and facial recognition technologies as part of its efforts to combat COVID. Manufactures devices. -19.

Currently, there are hundreds of AI research grants in Canada alone that are trying to promote COVID 19, and in the United States, there are far more than 10,000 grants, not to mention additional grants in European countries, India, Asia, Russia, etc. I presume that there is a project. Over 1 million funded research projects are believed to be underway around the world to work on COVID-19 and find new ways to advance the healthcare system. And I hope that most of them publish their research results so that they can leverage their knowledge sources to take further steps. Our innovation to fight the global pandemic.

Having shared some views of government leaders using AI for their health benefits, we can also acknowledge the leadership of all business leaders doing what they can to tackle the pandemic health crisis. It is important. Below are just a few acknowledgments of the major contributors I wanted you to know. It’s like seeing what other leaders are doing to help them look back on the path to further stepping up.

Business community leadership

Canadian companies are committed to community leadership efforts to support COVID-19 health requirements, including BMO, TD, RBC, ScotiaBank, International Brands: Cisco, Pfizer, Teck Resources, and Bruce Power, Brinks Canada, and others. Many companies in Canada are all contributing as business leaders to strengthen existing efforts underway by formal government channels.

The most important business impact is to set up additional support facilities to advance employee vaccination and to implement mandatory policies for vaccination. Companies like Amazon have hosted more than 1,800 onsite vaccination events for frontline employees since March, and we want to keep our employees and our community safe and healthy. We continue to innovate on behalf of our employees. Find out how Amazon Care clinicians are helping to expand their personalized approach to vaccine education.

In Canada, we’ve also seen major logistic and transport brands like Purolator set up vaccination clinics to increase ease of testing and vaccination, but to share their knowledge of Corona. We support the small business community by demonstrating educational leadership in our knowledge portal. 19 virus. Health First is a brand like Purolator that extends far beyond the employee base to the customer base, which is the leadership of the role model community. Companies around the world need to manage a collection of employee and supplier value chains.

International Billionaire Leadership

International contributions by millionaires are also important in the fight against COVID-19, where you can find a more comprehensive list, as well as the contributions of Beyonce, the media and entertainment singers from Ping to U2. I can do it. Steel billionaire Alisher Usmanov has donated a total of $ 168.2 million to the fight against the coronavirus in both his hometown of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation. Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, who owns just over one-third of nickel and palladium producer Vladimir Potanin, has promised about $ 142 million in relief efforts. The funds will be used to purchase medical devices, medicines, and PPEs for medical institutions, Nornickel employees and businesses.

At the forefront of billionaires in the United States, to name a few, Los Angeles billionaire Jeff Skoll has invested $ 100 million in his foundation to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has donated $ 30 million to the Gavia Alliance, a non-profit immune organization initiated by Bill & Melinda Gates. Phil Knight has announced a series of commitment initiatives totaling approximately $ 375 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell and his wife Susan Dell have donated $ 100 million through a charity to counter the effects of COVID-19. Bill Gates, co-chairman and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has donated $ 100 million through his foundation to support global detection, isolation, and treatment of the virus. They later announced an additional $ 150 million. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, founders of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, have donated $ 30 million. $ 25 million will be sent to COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator and $ 5 million will be used for relief efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Azim Premji, India’s tech tycoon and chairman of Wipro Limited, has invested Rs 100 billion (US $ 134 million) through Azim Premji, a philanthropic division.

Conclusion

In addition to all these examples of health care leadership in both government and enterprise, AI manages supply chains more effectively and efficiently, anticipates disruptions and vulnerabilities, monitors inventories and prioritizes them. We also need to be aware that we can encourage the production of demand and recommend corrective actions to support our health care requirements and to continue to operate our international economy.

There is still much we all have to do to move our ecosystem together to fight this pandemic. The truth is that we are already in a pandemic, but have not yet returned to the old world. The question that is pressing for all of us is whether we are going back to what we knew before or just riding. COVID-19 variant evolution series?

2022 is an important year for all of us and we look forward to reporting on our progress over the next 12 months, but what the Board and CEO are doing to keep our employees, customers and suppliers safe. From the point of view of what can be done.

Responsible for all of us, this is an unprecedented viral war in our lives.

