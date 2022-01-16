Issa Raes Raedio partners with Google to empower underrated artists





Producer and actress Issa Rae amplifies the importance of expression, whether through her television and film projects or through social influence initiatives designed to support black-owned businesses. I continue to use her platform. Billboard reported that her latest project will support independent music artists and diversify the music industry.

Through her music label Raedio, launched in 2019, Rae is working with Google to create an initiative called the Raedio Creators Program. Focusing on ownership, female artists and composers receive financial support and resources to enable them to own the rights to their work. Funding covers costs associated with production, recording and marketing.

The created projects will be released through Raes’ music imprints, so you can market your songs to a variety of projects. Each artist also has the opportunity to shoot a Google-funded music video. At its core is an initiative to increase the expression of women in color by providing a path in the music industry to amplify women’s creativity.

Rae says he hopes that the collaboration with Google will help open up more opportunities for women in the music arena.

According to the press, the partnership is in full agreement with my mission to open the door and provide women with the opportunity to succeed and thrive in their craft, she said in a statement. I can’t wait to see the impact of this program and partnership on the selected people and the resulting music.

Benoni Tagoe, President of Raedio, added that this initiative provides a platform, concrete resources, mentorship, and amplification for aspiring talent. The program will begin accepting applications from composers and artists in February, and the winners will be announced in March.

Black women remain undervalued in the field of music and require initiatives like the Raedio Creators Program.

Related item:

Issa Rae works with LIFE WTR to amplify the artistry of diverse creatives

#BossMoves: Issa Rae expands lucrative production deal with WarnerMedia

10 photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsone.com/4277100/issa-rae-google-raedio-creators-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos