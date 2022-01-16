Google users at risk of new Safari bugs!Your logged-in account and browsing history information may be compromised





Google user sensitive account details are currently at risk due to a bug in the new Safari browser. This new vulnerability was first discovered by fraud prevention security company Fingerprint JS.

(Photo: Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images)

The latest system issue in Safari is especially in the Indexed DB of browsers implemented on iOS and macOS devices. Security experts claimed that the vulnerability could allow websites to view databases on other platforms.

“IndexedDB is a browser API for client-side storage designed to hold large amounts of data. It is supported by all major browsers and is very commonly used,” Fingerprint JS officially said. This is explained in the security report of.

Google users in Rist due to a bug in Safari

According to the latest 9TO5Mac report, a new Safari bug may display the details of the Google account you are logged in to in your browser. Apart from this, this vulnerability can also leak browsing history.

(Photo: Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images) London, UK-August 9: In this picture, on August 9, 2017, while the Google logo is displayed on a computer monitor in London, UK. , The thumbprint is displayed on the mobile phone. Founded in 1995 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google now manufactures hundreds of products used by billions of people around the world, from YouTube and Android to Smartbox and Google Search.

FingerprintJS explained that a flaw in the Safari IndexedDB API could allow malicious websites to access Google User IDs. Hackers can use this digital ID to retrieve important information.

Meanwhile, security companies have also released a proof-of-concept demo that uses the new Safari vulnerability. Not only did I get sensitive information about my Google account, but I also had access to the user’s profile picture.

Other details of Safari Flaw

FingerprintJS explained that a flaw in Safari’s new Indexed DB API can be very alarming. This is because the database names of different websites across different origins can easily be leaked.

Security experts added that this can happen because database names are usually website-specific (unique). Hackers can use the new vulnerability to easily identify people who are visiting compromised websites.

Online platforms that may be affected by issues with the new Safari system are Google Calendar, Google Keep, and YouTube. If you want to know more about the latest flaws in your browser, please visit this link.

In other news, the Russian FSB has arrested 14 suspected REvil ransomware hackers. Meanwhile, the new SnatchCrypto is involved with cyber security researchers because it believes it can empty crypto wallets.

Keep tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news on security threats and other related topics.

