US states claim that Facebook and Google CEOs oversaw illegal transactions-AdTech-Marketing





Advertising technology giants Google and Meta have repeatedly denied anti-competitive cooperation following allegations of amended antitrust violations filed in the United States last week.

Google is the subject of complaints, and neither Facebook nor its owner Meta is listed as a defendant.

The Texas-led state claims that the deal was personally overseen by Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg (the respective CEOs of Google and Meta) and signed on behalf of Meta by COO Sheryl Sandberg. increase.

Transactions from 2018 are alleged to have reduced the amount of money paid to publishers, damaged and eliminated rival advertising networks, and manipulated prices.

The state has generated a $ 230 million scheme to boost bids in other parts of the online marketplace to ensure that customers using that tool win the auction. Claimed to have used.

According to the proceedings, “The aforementioned gTrade program represents an example but incomplete sample of the sophisticated auction program Google uses to eliminate competition in the exchange and ad buying tools market.”

The facts of the case are still controversial — Google says it will file a motion to withdraw the case this week — especially the tech sector and Google are taking shape in this regard.

In the famous 2015, Google, along with Apple, Intel, and Adobe, was subject to a $ 415 file after being convicted of wage correction. Facebook refused to invite them to dance, according to media reports at the time, but companies such as LucasFilms, Pixar, and Intuit were also involved in the scam.

The new allegations are part of an antitrust law filed by 16 states and Puerto Rico that Google accuses of violating Sherman antitrust laws.

Not evil

Adam Cohen, Google’s director of economic policy, criticized Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on his blog today, saying, “… I’m trying to portray Google’s involvement in the industry as malicious. That’s true. Unlike some B2B companies in this area, consumer internet companies like Google have a positive user experience and sustainability that helps consumers, advertisers, and publishers all. I have an incentive to maintain a good internet. “

This blog outlines and tries to blame Cohen for explaining it as a series of myths that begin with Google. “Dominates the online advertising industry for image-based web display advertising.”

Of course, it depends on the definition of domination.

According to industry publisher and researcher Emarketer, total revenue for Google and Facebook digital advertising in 2021 was 65%. As Amazon continues to grow as a digital advertising powerhouse, each is expected to lose some market share this year. By the end of next year, Amazon is expected to gain nearly 15% market share.

