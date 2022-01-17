Industry 4.0 agile manufacturers during a pandemic and is hungry for further innovation





John Mulder recently noticed that his staff was spending a great deal of time on field calls from clients inquiring about the status of their orders.

It’s for customers where the president of Grand Rapids-based metal plating and finishing company Master Finish works with his team to give clients access to real-time updates as parts move from the loading dock. It’s time to create an online portal. One of the facilities is three fully automated plating lines and an inspection process.

That type of innovation that has often helped manufacturers like the Master Finish throughout the turbulent era of pandemics. It also starved them to explore additional automation and innovation as the industry established new normal ones with far fewer workers in the building.

Much (with an emphasis on automation) is how to reduce scrap costs, reduce defects, reduce customer lead times, and provide better service. Marder said. That’s everything.

As a third-generation family-owned company, Master Finish offers a wide range of metal plating services. Most of its business is used to supply metal-plated parts to automotive OEMs.

While more typical Industry 4.0 solutions may include robots, cobots, and highly automated efforts, many of the master finish measures are more subtle.

The company has automated the plating line with much less staff. Mr. Malder, who runs the business with his brother Aaron Malder, said that a typical plating line would require seven or eight staff. A master finish can be successful with one or two. And thanks to automation, those workers can focus on more advanced tasks instead of moving materials.

The master finish also uses automation with a dynamic scheduling board. This board displays the weekly progress of each project to workers at the manufacturing floor, as well as the productivity of individual workers.

The company also uses a tracking system that has proven to be a major benefit of quality control. Each rack of parts is assigned an identification number. If the client has questions or concerns about the quality of the batch of parts, the master finish team has access to detailed information about the batch manufacturing process. This allows you to make the necessary changes to avoid future quality issues.

According to Mulder, it was a relatively small company that was relatively innovative and doing world-class things. And it’s fun to be part of it.

These measures are taken because the Master Finish is run by 90 employees with approximately 16 employees who are less than full staff. Due to the labor shortage, the company is investing heavily in technology, Mulder said. Due to the shortage of certified inspectors, Master Finish is currently working to bring machine vision technology to the manufacturing floor.

As with many manufacturers, Mulder and his team are anxious for more, as they have won a few wins in technology. He aims to finally implement robot loading in the rack when technology exists and makes financial sense.

According to Marder, a new robot integration company knocks on the door every few years and the ROI seems to be approaching. In most cases, the ROI was 15 to 20 years, but it is approaching achievable within 5 years. Currently, it is beginning to look promising, especially due to labor shortages.

COVID accelerates

The pandemic has made some manufacturers first consider automation and other beliefs in Industry 4.0, but acceleration is a recurring term for manufacturers regarding their technological journey. For companies already working on Industry 4.0, the pandemic has significantly accelerated those efforts.

This was true for Impact Fabrication Inc, a custom fabrication shop based in the Netherlands. RossHaan said the company began researching advanced technologies in 2019, and the pandemic was the catalyst for those efforts.

In small businesses, “Hey, this is one of the things we’ve always done, and it works well until something radically changes and we have to think about something else.” You may get caught in a rut.

In recent years, Impact has invested in welding cobots that are ready to use out of the box.

Hahn manages the business of producing high-mix, low-volume products. Technology upgrades have helped the company as orders surged last year.

With our (enterprise resource planning) system, you can communicate and track your products and work across your shop. So I was working on the right project at the right time. We had a lot of work this year and that was a big focus for us.

Last year, Impact also worked on 3D printing primarily for prototyping and replacement parts for its machines.

The company expects an expansion of 50,000 square feet to open in April, so Hahn and the team are looking to continue progress, including integrating independently networked machines.

Hahn said he didn’t do anything where he thought it was poor money. Everything I’ve invested in so far has increased flows and processes, allowing me to work more efficiently and do more profitable work. I think you saw it last year.

Cascade Die Casting Group Inc, a Tier 2 automotive supplier based in Katler Building. Pat Greene, president of COVID, also said that COVID has accelerated the technology transition of enterprises.

While the die-casting work of both companies was heavily automated to avoid process hazards, Greene and his team introduced new automation investments such as machine vision cameras that scan for defects in parts and also help with sorting. Did.

According to Green, humans can sit there for eight to ten hours a day to see everything, but they can have a camera. You can use it as a substitute for a person and make their work more fulfilling as they do not do that boring and boring work.

We would have done this in the next few years, but now it’s a problem. Let’s do it right away, let’s do it right away, Green added. It will make people’s work easier, and that’s a big deal now.

