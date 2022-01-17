Pandemic, Zero Trust Drives Turkey’s Cybersecurity Spending Growth





The security burden of moving to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, evolving technology and threat situation, and zero trust approach to corporate security will be the overall security burden on Turkey’s cyber security technology over the next few years. It is said that it will greatly increase the general expenditure. New research by IDC.

According to a recently released IDC report, the Turkish security technology market will start at $ 247.43 million in 2020, backed by active activity in the top three segments of the market (security software, IT services and security appliances). It is projected to grow to $ 344.89 million by 2025.

Software has the largest share of these markets, according to a report by Yesim Arac Ozturk, IDC Research Manager for IT Security in Turkey. According to IDC, Turkey’s security software market accounts for 43.2% of the total security solutions market, growing 6.4% year-on-year to reach US $ 169.7 million in 2020.

IT security services were the second largest segment in 2020, with a market value of $ 73.19 million with a 29.6% share of the overall cybersecurity market. According to the report, the security appliances segment concludes with a 27.2% share of the top three segments, partly due to increased investment in unified threat management appliances that act as gateways at network perimeters.

Like most countries, Turkey faces security complexity with the start of the 2020 pandemic, spurring the government’s urgent policy of having office workers work from home if possible. did. As a result, the security configuration of remote workers was not the same standard normally found in the office, Ozturk said.

Pandemics affect cybersecurity standards

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, companies that focused on processing employees remotely and quickly couldn’t give them the importance they needed for security,” she said in an email interview. Told to.

She said the CSO prioritized secure employee and customer access to the applications and services needed to do a particular job. However, Ozturk said he couldn’t adequately address perimeter security (a situation that is constantly changing due to the “rapid growth of endpoints”) and identity and access management using technologies such as multi-factor authentication. I am saying.

During the pandemic, investment in cloud technology also increased, making the cloud environment the second or third option for disaster recovery for many companies, according to the report.

However, in security environments, the use of cloud-based security software is increasing very slowly, primarily among companies with hybrid IT environments. According to Ozturk, most of the interest in cloud technology is largely reflected in the rapid migration of endpoint software to the cloud.

Still, according to recent IDC survey data, she added that the majority of organizations that use cloud services to some extent are planning to increase their use of cloud security in 2022.

Turkey’s future focus on security reflects this evolving security situation, she said, introducing not only a pandemic, but other factors such as the “disappearance of boundaries.” ..

Increased spending on identity and access management

This is especially true in terms of security software, where investment in identity and access management is accelerating, Ozturk said.

“In particular, there is growing interest in privileged access management solutions,” she said. This also means that more legacy security markets, such as security information and event management (SIEM), are being hit financially, Ozturk said.

“We can no longer see a million dollars of traditional SIEM investment,” she told us. “Investments in the SIEM space are primarily focused on security services.”

According to IDC, security services include a complete picture of all the activities needed to plan, design, build, and manage a secure network infrastructure and comprehensive security program. These services can be purchased individually or bundled with other services.

Turkey’s current growth is within the enterprise with professional talent on how security services protect new generation technology investments such as cloud computing and hybrid IT environments and protect against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. It is affected by the lack of general knowledge of. Said Ozturk.

At the same time, organizations struggle to maintain valuable and qualified security professionals within their organizations. Probably the biggest headache for Turkish CIOs and CSOs.

“Turnover times are getting shorter every day, so a limited number of security teams have to undertake a huge workload,” says Ozturk.

Not only does this lead to increased outsourcing of security services, she said, “it shows that training of Turkish security professionals requires a reformist approach.”

On the other hand, security services that companies are “increasingly evaluating” to meet the organization’s overall security needs include managed security services, security operations centers, managed detection and response, and endpoint detection and response. Ozturk told CIO.

Companies are adopting a zero trust approach

Another concept driving the growth of security solutions in Turkey is the idea of ​​adopting a zero trust approach to corporate security, Ozturk told the CIO. In fact, half of the survey respondents told IDC that they are aiming to use this approach to modernize their IT infrastructure in the next 12 months.

The idea is based on the basic principle of “trust nothing,” but deeper and more historic, Ozturk said, with roots in implementing corporate security.

Traditionally, enterprises have been relatively slow to protect applications and networks within the boundaries of the enterprise network, assuming that anyone with access to the enterprise network is a trusted entity.

This has changed over the last decade or so, not only due to the rise of internal threats, but also due to the sophistication among threat actors who use stolen credentials and other means to access corporate networks and maintain persistence. .. For several months to engage in malicious activities.

“In Turkey, CISOs and security managers frequently discussed the Zero Trust approach in 2021 and updated their strategies in line with this approach,” said Ozturk.

This means that companies need to modernize their legacy solutions and further drive their investment in security solutions as a whole. “In this direction, the agency plans to update its IT infrastructure, old security software, and hardware in 2022,” said Ozturk.

