World Future Energy Summit to be a unique in-person event





Picture used for illustrative purpose only.

Gulf Today, Staff Reporter

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 will offer an unparalleled in-person business, innovation and knowledge exchange program that runs in person from 17 – 19 January 2022 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and NEOM Energy & Water, the event is the place to discover innovative technology that can accelerate sustainable development and help solve climate change challenges.

These top sustainable development innovations from around the world have the potential to revolutionise key industries of urban mobility, clean energy, agritech and food security, and artificial intelligence.

These innovations are part of the’Innovate,’ a global Masdar City initiative, that provides a platform for innovation-focused companies from around the world to showcase their technologies to international investors and grants their companies exclusive access to the dynamic Abu Dhabi technology ecosystem. The Innovate initiative by Masdar showcases more than 18 new technologies and those on display at the World Future Energy Summit 2022 include:

Circa Biotech’s agritech solution upcycles food waste into high-quality animal feed, using industrial farming of an insect indigenous to UAE, the Black Soldier Fly.

FortyGuard cools cities by understanding data to control outdoor temperatures. It provides predictive analytics and modeling services for outdoor cooling scenarios.

Manhat is a deep technology start-up with patented technologies delivering sustainable solutions for water production, irrigation, and transportation.

Tenderd operates the largest online heavy equipment management and rental marketplace in the UAE and KSA. It is the Uber for equipment rentals.

QS Monitor is a platform for food and water safety. It minimises loss, monitors and tracks safety measures using technologically advanced models that are environmentally friendly.

Volts UAE produces and supplies energy storage devices and IT solutions that power smart homes.

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: “We are extremely proud to provide a platform to present cutting-edge global technology and innovation that helps accelerate the transition to clean energy, the adoption of circular economy, water security for arid regions. The World Future Energy Summit provides an unparalleled in-person experience for business, networking and knowledge exchange that addresses some of the biggest climate change challenges of today and of the future. ”

Thought-leadership forums that focus on future energy and sustainability will feature industry leaders discussing how to leverage the latest technology and innovation. These forums include:

SOLAR & CLEAN ENERGY FORUM: Improving long-term efficiency in solar facilities through digitalisation

ECOWASTE: Connected equipment and automation. Where tech meets waste management

WATER FORUM: INNOVATION HIGHWAY: Advanced tech approached to wastewater

SMART CITIES FORUM: Digital Twins

CLIMATE & ENVIRONMENT FORUM: Circular Economy. From CO2 to valuable product

The World Future Energy Summit 2022, organized by RX Middle East, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). Doors will open on Monday 17th January 2022 from 10am to 5pm. The in-person programme features a series of high -profile events and innovation showcases addressing current global challenges and the means with which the world can cooperate to build a sustainable future for everyone.

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event and exhibition for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, with 840 brands represented and approximately 34,000 attendees from 125 countries, it showcases pioneering technologies and ground-breaking thinking in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste, smart cities, climate, and environment.

The World Future Energy Summit provides an unparalleled in-person experience for business, networking and knowledge exchange

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2022/01/16/world-future-energy-summit-to-be-a-unique-in-person-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos