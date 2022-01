Google pays homage to the rose petals Easter eggs and Betty White

In honor of Betty White, the beloved Golden Girls star who died shortly before her 100th birthday, Google Search has launched a new Easter egg.

In addition to their tradition of spotlighting events and historical figures on the homepage Doodles, Google often launches Easter eggs for an important part of our culture. One of the recent examples was an Easter egg that was temporarily displayed when searching for something related to a cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal. Another of our favorites is the Easter egg. This suggests that anyone searching for Alex Trebek should refer to Jeopardy and use the question format.

Google Search’s latest Easter Egg greets everyone searching for Betty White with a tribute message. Thank you for being a friend of 1922-2021, which is a clear reference to the Golden Girls theme song. After a few seconds, rose petals fall from the top of the screen, covering the results page.

Betty White died on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99, just over two weeks away from her 100th birthday celebration. A modern audience may know Betty White, who has appeared in shows such as Saturday Night Live and Boston Legal, and in movies such as Proposals.

But long before that, Betty White was a beloved TV star, holding her own talk show at some point and later appearing on numerous game shows such as Match Games and Hollywood Squares. She was also the first woman to produce the sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, in which she starred. Over time, she was given nicknames like First Lady on the game show and First Lady on TV.

Of course, Betty White is best remembered for drawing Rose Nylund in the Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992. White describes the story of her hometown of Rose Nylund in St. Olav, Minnesota as innocent, rather than the brightest nickel in the drawer. Depicted by the show as a city full of fools will often add a sense of stupidity to the show, which skillfully contrasts Bea Arthurs’ sneaky character Dorothy.

The falling rose petals found on Google searches when searching for Betty White directly refer to the character Roseny Lund, a beautiful tribute to the highly beloved star.

