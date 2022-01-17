France / Germany: SMEs want the EU to struggle with new research on invasive advertising on Google and Facebook





YouGov polls show that small business leaders are offended by Facebook and Google’s tracking-based ads

Leaders of small businesses in France and Germany want an alternative to Facebook and Google’s leading tracking-based ads, as shown by a new study commissioned by Amnesty International and Global Witness.

Prior to this week’s major EU vote aimed at imposing strict rules on tracking-based digital advertising, a survey of small business leaders in both countries found that tracking-based advertising compromises people’s privacy and other human rights. It became clear that% believed.

A total of 69% of business owners surveyed say they are uncomfortable with the influence of Facebook and Google, but feel they have no choice but to advertise because they dominate the industry.

Continuous and invasive surveillance of our lives to target people with advertising is unacceptable

Claudia Prettner, Amnesty International’s Legal and Policy Advisor

The findings from a poll of more than 600 people conducted by YouGov preceded the European Parliament’s vote in the plenary session on digital services law, and MEP is considering stricter rules for tracking-based advertising.

Amnesty International’s Legal and Policy Adviser, Claudia Pretner, said that continuous and invasive surveillance of our lives to target people with advertising is unacceptable, eradicating privacy rights and discriminating. Said to encourage.

These results show that business owners are very uncomfortable with the approach to tracking-based advertising that their customers are currently experiencing.

This week’s plenary session on digital services law represents an important opportunity for MEPs to take action to defend human rights and address advertising practices that rely on intrusive surveillance.

Alternative solutions currently needed

Prior to this week’s vote, Facebook and other industry leaders have emphasized the belief that the survival of European SMEs requires targeted advertising.

However, according to a survey, 79% of respondents said that large online platforms such as Facebook and Google need to tighten restrictions on how personal data is used to target users during online advertising. I feel that.

According to the survey, business owners target customers for online advertising based on race and ethnicity (62%), sexual orientation (66%), health information (67%), and religious views (67%). I thought I was uncomfortable with it. 65%), their political views (65%), or personal events in their lives (62%).

Nienke Pulsetra, senior campaigner for global witness’s digital threat to democracy, is part of a playbook of lobbying for Facebook and Google, fig leaves a reliance on services for small businesses. Used as a justification for invasive profiling and targeting of advertising users.

In fact, in our polls, French and German SME leaders are deeply wary of their advertising technology practices, but haven’t seen alternatives. Given the overwhelming support of small businesses that regulate ad tech giants, there are all reasons why MEP is advancing digital services legislation and protecting individuals from surveillance advertising.

The latest findings support a previous Global Witness poll conducted in February 2021 that investigated the attitudes of French and German social media users towards targeted advertising. These results overwhelmingly make people very uncomfortable with how advertisers are targeted, from income and religious categorization to life events such as pregnancy, bereavement, and illness. is showing.

