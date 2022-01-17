Kaddra Pte Ltd Participates in Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program Based in the United States





Kaddra was one of the top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator.

Singapore, January 16, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Kaddra Pte Ltd, an award-winning Singapore-based technology company that provides SMEs with loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solutions, has more than 1,000 applications. Has been accepted by the latest cohort of Newchip’s well-known Global Accelerator Program. ..

Kaddra’s mission is to help SMEs unlock their digital potential and enable the next generation of mobile, IoT, and voice assistant commerce. The company has already achieved 350% growth within the first year of commercialization and participates in more than 20 companies of all sizes in different industries.

Newchip Accelerator provides the mentorship, connectivity, and tools needed for growing teams to drive larger scales, expand operations, and position the company for potential withdrawals or acquisitions. Since its inception in 2019, equity-free fully digital accelerators have helped more than 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries, 250 cities have raised more than $ 450 million, and their estimated portfolio is 9 billion. It’s over the dollar.

Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Newchip, said: .. “We are seeing real potential in Kadra and are excited to integrate them into our global network of venture capital, angel investors and family offices looking to invest in this particular area.”

Quentin Chiarugi, CEO of Kaddra, said: “This program opens up new perspectives from financing to accelerating business and will contribute to rapid growth and growth in the coming months.”

About Kaddra

Kaddra is an award-winning Singapore-based technology company that offers all-in-one loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solutions to enhance digital storefronts for companies in more than 20 industries. Kaddra harnesses the power of mobile, IoT and voice assistant technologies to improve retention and engagement, sales, marketing reach and customer service to unprecedented levels. For more information, please visit https://www.kaddra.com.

About new chips

Newchip is an online global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools they need to quickly raise, build and expand. Since its inception in 2019, equity-free remote accelerators have enabled more than 1,500 startups from more than 50 countries to raise more than $ 450 million in an estimated $ 9 billion portfolio. There are three different 6-month accelerator programs: Preseed, Seed, and Series A. A vast network of global investors, strategic partners and mentors guides companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VCs. Investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in between. For more information, please visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

