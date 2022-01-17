The best online service accounts when dying are Google, Facebook, and finally Apple.





The Android Authority conducted an exercise comparing the three most popular online services that provide storage for email, messages, photos, documents, etc. and came to the conclusion that it’s best to have a Google account when you die. Did. It offers the most options that digital legacy can withstand. Facebook is second only to Google, and Apple is at the bottom of the list as the worst option.

Factors they valued include the ease of configuring options to request access to your account when family members and loved ones go to other neighborhoods, and you quietly mallow plants. Includes the amount of things you can do with your account on your behalf while growing (upload photos, monuments, accept requests from “friends”, etc.), back up your friends list, history, or content. Possibility to download.

On Google, this option is accessed by a great euphemism of an inactive account manager that the truth is very easy to use. (Note: This only applies to personal accounts. With corporate accounts, what you do, live or dead, is literally up to the company.) Send a notification to the selected person to enable these options. You may. Chosen by you for the day you hear them. If you do a lot of it with them, it can at least be an interesting icebreaker.

Don’t expect you to be able to do everything: neither Amazon nor most services allow it. Many people wear clothes when the deceased “inherits” the book that actually annoyed them, presents the appropriate documents, or does not have the secret code sent when configuring inactive account options. Never let go. But there is it. In total, I don’t care about the dead.

Two important caveats that aren’t often mentioned: The first is that people sometimes forget to do it like a joke and leave their browsing history undeleted. This is an inexhaustible source of information for those who receive heritage. As another practical method, if you need to manage an account for someone who no longer exists, do not disconnect the deceased’s phone line until you make sure you have access to all your accounts. Two-step verification (2FA) is often required, using the second step of sending an SMS code. If the line is already unregistered, there is no way to get it.

