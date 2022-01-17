Google Analytics User Survey Methods to Increase Website Traffic





If you have Google Analytics installed on your website, there are very powerful tools available to perform user surveys on your website’s traffic.

In this article, you’ll learn tips and tricks for performing user surveys using Google Analytics. The results of this survey will help you better understand your audience and help you focus on what your visitors are most likely to be interested in.

How to go to Google Analytics User Research

Go to Google Analytics and log in using your Google account. Access the web properties registered in Google Analytics.

In the left navigation pane,[オーディエンス]Expand the section. This menu contains all user survey sections that are well covered by this guide.From this section[概要]Select to see a basic overview of user traffic.

In this view, you can add segments to compare your audiences. Let’s add a segment in the last section of this article.

Scroll to the bottom of this page to see a list of selectable demographics on the left. When you select these, you’ll see a ranking on the right that gives you a breakdown of your site visitor demographics.

These demographics include language, country, city, browser, operating system, service provider, operating system, service provider, and screen resolution.

Survey of user demographics

If you want to dig deeper into the demographics of a particular user as part of a user survey,[オーディエンス]Scroll down the menu and[人口統計]Unfold and[概要]Choose.

On this page you can get a basic visual overview of basic demographic age and gender.

[人口統計]and[年齢]You can select to see a breakdown of visitors within a specific age range.

This is very helpful in seeing if your website appeals to a young, middle-aged, or older audience. The graph also shows how these trends changed over time.

[人口統計]and[性別]You can also see a similar breakdown of men or women visiting the site by selecting.

How to use basic demographics: By understanding the ages and genders that make up the largest segment of your visitor base, you can better fine-tune your content to reach the widest audience. It also helps identify large areas where you may need to increase your audience.

In addition to basic demographics, you can dig into more details about your visitors in the other sections under the Google Analytics audience.

Explore the interests of your visitors

In the next section under the audience, called Interest, you’ll have access to an amazing set of details about your visitors.

Thanks to the cookies collected on the computers and mobile devices used by visitors, Google knows a lot more about their interests.This information about your visitors can be found in your Google Analytics account.[興味]Available in the section.

[概要]Select to view the interests of all visitors organized by interest type. These types are organized as follows:

Affinity Category (Reach): Topics in which users are likely to be interested in learning In-market segments: Products and services that visitors generally research or purchase Other categories: Somewhat about what the visitor is interested in General view

Google Analytics[インタレスト]Select these in to explore these interest categories in more detail. Select the Affinity category to see how many of these particular interested users have visited your site.

[市場セグメント]Select to see how many users have visited a site that has investigated or purchased a particular product or product type.

[その他のカテゴリ]Select to see how many users with broader and more general interests have visited your site.

Using Interest: Knowing your visitor’s interest is one of the most powerful ways to focus your website’s content on the topics that your readers are most interested in. The affinity category is a great place to start if you run a blog or write an article. However, if you want to sell your product on a website, the in-market segment may be more suitable.

Geography of your visitor

If you don’t think it matters where the visitor came from, think again. The Internet is global, and if you can appeal to your audience, not just the United States, you can attract a much larger audience.

There are several ways to analyze the impact of culture on the breakdown of viewers. To find out where your site is currently[オーディエンス]and[地域]Choose.In this menu[言語]Choose.

This will display the main language the visitor speaks. This is primarily based on the country of origin, among other factors collected by Google.

However, to see the actual country of the visitor,[場所]Choose.

[場所]At the top of the page, you’ll see a global heatmap showing the number of visitors. Dark blue means more visitors, light blue means less visitors, and no color means no visitors from those countries.

Scroll down the page to see the actual list of countries and the number of visits from those visitors over the selected time period.

How to use the place: It is common to have an English-speaking American as the main audience. However, you can increase the audience from other countries by including references to topics that people in other countries are interested in. For example, you might mention how access to a particular service or product is restricted. Or provide visitors with tips such as how to use a VPN to deal with geographic restrictions online.

Your visitor’s technology

If you want to give your visitors the best possible experience on your site, you need to tailor your site’s design to the technology most visitors use.

Google Analytics provides great insights into that technology.[オーディエンス]In the menu,[テクノロジー]Select to display this. Below this menu you will see two options. Select your browser and OS to see the web browser and operating system used by most visitors.

In this section, first[ブラウザ]A tab is selected to show the number of visits from visitors using a particular browser.

[オペレーティングシステム]Select the tab to see a list of the most common operating systems your visitors are using.

At the top, there are other tabs where you can find out more about your visitor’s technology.

Screen resolution Screen color (bit type) Flash version Java support (below others)

With Google Analytics[モバイル]Selecting the menu also displays the most common mobile devices that visitors use when visiting on their mobile phones or tablets.

How to use technology: Knowing the browser, operating system, or mobile device that most visitors use is a powerful way to ensure that your site works properly for the majority of those visitors. You can use this information to test your site using the most common technologies your visitors use.

Other useful user survey indicators

Your Google Analytics audience has several sections on other metrics that will help you find out more about your audience.

[ユーザーフロー]Select to display impressive visuals showing how different user groups navigate your website.From the dropdown[国]Select to show how users in the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries can click pages on your site.

You can also see this visual by selecting other demographic options such as browser, language, etc.

[オーディエンス]From the menu[概要]Select and at the top[セグメントの追加]Select to include additional demographics to compare.

For example, you may want to see the percentage of college visitors compared to overall visitors. If you enable CollegeAge as a new segment, you can see this comparison by seeing a second line in the visual at the top of the page.

You can also add segments to this view to compare additional demographic populations for your audience.

Do a Google Analytics user survey

As you can see, Google Analytics is a very powerful tool for conducting user surveys on website visitors. This kind of insight can help you adjust the design of your content and website to reach more audiences. It also helps ensure that the look and feel of your site is perfect for the majority of visitors who visit your website frequently.

