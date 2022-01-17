LSE aims to attract private technology companies





The London Stock Exchange (LSE) wants to attract high-growth high-tech companies to the UK as the UK’s exit from the EU is witnessing the calming of dust, according to a report on Saturday (January 15) in The Wall Street Journal. thinking about.

This can blur the line between public and private companies, as the LSE proposes to create a special market for private companies to trade stocks publicly.

Private shares are publicly traded in all trading windows for 1 to 5 days, once a month or quarter, or every 6 months. In addition, it is not subject to the level of regulatory oversight as a fully listed company, which was a hurdle to listing the shares of other companies in the past.

The report states that the founders of startups, their employees, and early-stage investors can raise cash by selling shares to individual and institutional investors.

Startup founders and others can earn cash by selling shares to both individual and institutional investors, giving large private companies access to the public market. Banking app Revolut, Buy Now, Postpay (BNPL) company Klarna and others have previously used this model.

According to representatives of the London Stock Exchange Group, there may be additional routes to the market to support the widest range of companies throughout the funding life cycle.

Meanwhile, the UK is aiming to transform its financial markets in the wake of Brexit. Last November, the UK government empowered the Financial Conduct Authority to facilitate competition.

Since tech companies are usually listed in the US and Asia, London is trying to attract young and fast-growing companies, which could all benefit.

PYMNTS recently reported that plans to find holes in UK regulations have been proposed, identifying regulations that have not kept pace with crypto and artificial intelligence innovations.

Read more: New UK laboratories can find gaps in cryptography and AI regulation

Richard Susskind, director of the independent agency Legal UK, said the business world is changing with technology and the challenge is to provide a legal platform to support these new technologies.

