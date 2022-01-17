Overview of Agency People News (January 17, 2022)





Boston — Weber Shandwick has appointed Michael Burns General Manager of the Boston office. Burns previously served as Senior Vice President of Client Experience and worked with Boston’s leadership team to drive double-digit growth in the market in 2021. In his new role, Burns continues this momentum with a focus on providing solutions to clients. Between sectors while recruiting and retaining talent and strengthening the culture of the office. Miami — Carolina Lopez Hertz has joined 5WPR as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Miami Office. Lopez Herz focuses on further developing distributor expansion across Miami, Florida and the Southeastern United States. In addition, she provides guidance and counsel to 5W clients. Lopez Herz participated in 5WPR from BCW and worked with clients to serve as a senior agency leader counselor on strategy, operational optimization and talent evaluation. New York — Ketchum has hired Samantha Schwartz as Managing Director and Health Portfolio Leader to lead the health business in North America. She joined a consultancy firm from Novartis and was Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Novartis Gene Therapy. Schwarz oversees Ketchum’s entire healthcare sector, serving clients in all healthcare industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, consumer healthcare, hospital and healthcare systems, payers, and government healthcare. New York — Berlin Rosen has promoted Dan Levitan to Managing Director of Technology and Innovation and Sara Joseph to Executive VP of Lifestyle and Travel. Levitan spent 11 years at Berlin Rosen, most recently as an executive VP leading the technology and innovation team. Former Senior Vice President Joseph (pictured) has set up and grown an agency lifestyle team that serves clients such as Singapore Airlines and the Meatpacking District of New York. New York — Reevemark has promoted Nicholas Leasure to Managing Director. Since joining Leavemark in 2019, Leasure has led the company’s marketing efforts by making a significant contribution to the company’s financial communications and the practice of special circumstances, especially in issues related to shareholder activists and corporate transactions. I did. He worked for Finsbury and Joe Frank before joining Reevemark.

Los Altos, CA — Leslie Llewellyn Capstraw joined the Summit Strategy Group as the first Chief Operating Officer. Capstraw will join Summit after playing a boutique consulting role across his career at Ogilvy, Weber Shandwick. She recently served as President and Strategic Advisor to the online education company Genius Produced, establishing operational procedures and performance standards to meet the organization’s vision, be accountable to staff, and provide client excellence. Capstraw works closely with agency founder and CEO Michael Law and the leadership team to optimize business operations, enhance client engagement, and recruit and retain world-class talent.

Washington — Susan Spencer, a female advocate and former editor-in-chief of the Women’s Diary, joins Subject Matter as Senior Vice President. Spencer has a well-established career in consulting, business management and journalism before coming to a creative advocacy company. In addition to her eight years as Editor-in-Chief of Woman’s Day and womensday.com, she wrote the book When Action Follows Heart: 365 Ways to Share Kindness, Time Inc. I was the editor-in-chief of All You Magazine.

San Francisco — Bospar has hired Brett Larson as Senior Vice President of Red and Blue Media Strategies. Larson joined Bosper from Fox News, where he spent almost seven years fixing the morning news on Fox’s 24-hour SiriusXM satellite radio station. He has produced Fox’s daily consumer technology report, Fox on Tech, for more than 1,600 Fox affiliates and local Fox TV stations nationwide.

