China strengthens COVID-19 response as Omicron hits power center





(Bloomberg)-Omicron has invaded China’s political, financial and technical centers for the first time, putting pressure on more contagious variants to wait for the Winter Olympics, which will begin within three weeks.

China has detected a locally transmitted Omicron infection, which accounts for one-fifth of the gross domestic product, in Guangdong Province, where the capital Beijing, the financial center Shanghai, and the Southern Technology Center in Shenzhen are located. Highly mutated strains have been detected in one of five states, with imported cases reported in 14 of them.

Still very few, flare-ups are causing astonishment due to their location, as well as their timing. The Lunar New Year holiday begins on February 1st, two weeks, with an event featuring a large trip where millions of people return from the city center to attend a large family gathering. The Beijing Winter Olympics will begin on February 4th, the second half of the week.

Permanent impact

The Omicron epidemic has been added to the outbreak of the Covid-19 delta strain, which has been boiling for over a month in the world’s most populous countries. At least 166 domestic cases were found across China on Sunday, according to the National Health Commission. The latest epicenter in the northern city of Tianjin reported record heights of 80 new daily cases.

Previous outbreaks occurred in less economically important areas, such as cities in northwestern Xi’An and central Henan. The simultaneous emergence of Omicron in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong is more for government officials as aggressive efforts to contain the virus, including blockade measures, are less feasible in politically and economically important areas. It creates a big hurdle.

Local governments are stepping up targeted measures as part of the Covid Zero approach. Officials said at a weekend health committee briefing that existing tests could find Omicron and reassure him of his ability to help contain the outbreak. One of China’s key strategies is to mass-test the population of the entire city multiple times to eradicate undetected spreads.

Policies already in place have curtailed consumer spending and curtailed tourism and restaurant spending over the past two years. The increase in Omicron cases could further reduce travel prior to Lunar New Year, and many cities are asking people not to travel.

Consumer restraint

China’s zero-corona strategy remains a major driver of consumption restraints, and the first quarter isn’t promising, said Liu Peiqian, a Chinese economist at NatWest Group Plc. Retail sales may be sluggish for some time,

In Beijing, authorities have asked everyone coming to the city to undergo an additional Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival starting January 22, after the first Omicron infection was reported on Saturday. increase. They already need to get a negative test within two days of traveling to the city and get a green health code that indicates they were not in a known high-risk environment.

Officials have previously said they could suspend inbound flights and ticket sales from cities where the virus is endemic.

There are concerns that Covid’s management, which has affected consumer spending, will increasingly hurt the industry. Factory production in the first quarter has traditionally weakened due to slower exports after Christmas and domestic closures during the Lunar New Year, but already crowded international supplies due to additional restrictions on factories, truck drivers, or ports. The chain may get entangled further.

In Tianjin, a port city in the north that borders Beijing, it seems that nearly 300 infections have continued to occur so far. According to NHC official HeQinghua, the risk of spillover is gradually diminishing as most of the new cases have been detected among people under quarantine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/16/business/china-toughens-covid-19-response-omicron-hits-its-power-centers/

