National Startup Awards 2021 Congratulates Health Startups for Innovation





The second edition of the award invited applications across 15 sectors and 49 sub-sectors.

The National Startup Awards 2021 was recently held with 46 startups in attendance. At the ceremony, the results of the National Startup Awards (NSA) 2021 were announced. This award was presented by the Union Minister of Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.

In the area of ​​health and wellness, Health Arx Technologies has raised awareness of diabetes management. The Sascan Meditech for OralScan is the first multimodal image capture device to use multispectral imaging technology at its core for non-invasive, real-time screening and biopsy guidance for oral cancer.

Bionic Hope has won the Grippy Award, a lightweight and affordable battery-powered prosthesis available on the Indian market for people over the age of 15 and under elbow amputation.

Leucine Rich Bio received the award for developing and commercializing South Asia’s first intestinal microflora test called Bugspeaks. The BugSpeaks platform was able to comprehensively analyze gut microbiota sequence data to provide practical and personalized diet and supplement recommendations.

Atreya Innovations’ Nadi Tarangini report combines Indian holistic science, Western medicine and AI to provide personalized, predictive health and wellness insights. The startup is currently functioning in 12 countries, has more than 480 doctors and is testing patients over Rs 10,000.

Uipl Innovations has won this award for packaging and retailing. This start has revolutionized UNIWRAPS, a 100% biodegradable certified food wrapping paper with distinctive properties for handling Indian food. A unique innovation is 88% less carbon dioxide emissions than aluminum foil commonly used in food packaging. Technology needs to ensure the sustainability of the overall environment and lead to the sustainable management of water.

Arboreal Bioinnovations received this award in the food processing category. This startup is a vertically integrated industrial scale producer of high quality stevia extracts for food and beverage companies. The startup owns Magicleaf, India’s fastest-growing consumer zero / low-calorie food brand and is the best-selling sugar alternative on online platforms.

