Slots fill up at the two-week Leicestershire Innovation Festival in February this year





Slots are full for the event to attend the Leicestershire Innovation Festival next month for two weeks.

Organizers celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation want 20 events to take place in two weeks, eight of which are already booked on the calendar and six more to confirm the final schedule. waiting.

The format of the festival has been extended to two weeks this year, and last year’s Innovation Week was packed with about 30 sessions into a busy five-day schedule before being able to attend all events.

This year, it will be held from Monday, February 14th to Friday, February 25th, and the events will include the 2022 Leicestershire Live Innovation Awards, which will be held on Thursday, February 24th.

The festival celebrates the innovations in Leicestershire and Leicestershire’s business that have contributed to the local economy, productivity and regional growth.

Organizers are particularly keen to hear from micro and small businesses who want to stage an event that shows how they are making changes and improving their business.

The registration deadline is Monday, January 31st, so interested companies need to act quickly.

In collaboration with Leicester and the Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP), the festival will officially begin at Space Park Leicester on Valentine’s Day and conclude with Innovation Friday at the University of Leicester.

Dr. Nick Kotecha OBE, Founder of Morningside Pharmaceuticals, chairs the LLEPs Innovation Board.

He said he wants the festival to be aware of the work being done in companies of all sizes in Leicester and Leicestershire.

He states: From micro enterprises to small businesses and social enterprises to large manufacturers and service providers, we know that organizations have had to change their way of working in the last two years.

We also know that many new businesses have been established as people living, studying and working in our area tackle challenges and find opportunities to make a difference. We want to hear about all those ideas.

Organizations are invited to organize their own events based on the theme of innovation. If previous events are registered, they will be listed early in the Festival Directory and promotional materials.

Dr. Kotecha said: Innovation isn’t just about big projects, such as the region’s global reputation for satellite technology.

We are also very interested in how all companies are creatively responding to the challenges they have faced in recent years.

To help entrepreneurs adapt, continuously improve productivity and make their products and services more competitive in the market as they grow their businesses and create jobs in Leicester and Leicestershire. I would like to hear about how you are using new ideas and methods.

In addition to the participation of independent companies, there will also be events hosted by festival partners such as LLEP Business Gateway, University of Leicester, De Montfort University, Loughborough University, Midlands Engine and Innovate UK.

Companies interested in hosting an event during the Leicestershire Innovation Festival must send an email to Jane Garnett ([email protected]) by Monday, January 31st.

