Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Review: Hanging on the Best Premium Smartphone





Samsung, a Korean electronics manufacturer, opened an account in 2022 with a smartphone in its fan edition lineup. Named Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) 5G, this smartphone boasts an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an Exynos 2100 system-on-chip, dual stereo speakers, IP68 protection, high-speed wired and wireless charging, and a triple camera set. increase. -Back with optical image stabilization (OIS) available for primary and telephoto sensors. On paper, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks like a premium smartphone with the best features in its segment. But does it beat them with any parameter? Let’s check:

design

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is similar to the siblings of Galaxy S21 series. With a compact form factor and lightweight build, it’s not easy to find on most premium smartphones. Speaking of builds, smartphones boast a gorilla glass protection for the display, a metal frame, and a polycarbonate back cover. While some may not be impressed with the plastics of premium devices, they will never adversely affect the design, durability or practicality of your smartphone. That said, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is one of the few premium smartphones that can be used without a case or protective cover just because the plastic back cover is less susceptible to scratches, fingerprints and damage. In addition, despite using a plastic back cover, it must be handed over to Samsung to retain features such as wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. In addition, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is IP68 rated, so it can withstand water and dust related damage.

screen

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s 6.4-inch Dynamic 2x AMOLED screen is a flagship grade. It’s bright, vibrant and smooth. In addition, it extends from corner to corner, leaving a very small bezel around. Even the big bezel on the chin isn’t that big. That said, the screen dominates the entire front and has little visible distraction of any shape. The front camera display has a centrally located punch hole, which is small and awkward to look at. The key is to optimize the user interface to minimize the distraction caused by screen punch holes.

camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G features a triple camera array on the back, an OIS-backed 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture, and f’s 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, dual-pixel autofocus technology. .. 8MP telephoto lens with f / 2.4 aperture with / 2.2 aperture and 123 degree field of view (FoV), and OIS. On the front, the phone has an f / 2.2 aperture and an 81 degree FoV 32MP sensor.

Aside from the details, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the driving force behind imaging, despite the lack of megapixel-rich sensors. Both the primary sensor and the ultra-wide-angle sensor work well regardless of lighting conditions. A telephoto lens with a narrow aperture is not very good in dark places, but its usefulness in portrait photography is impressive. Speaking of portraits, Samsung has added new color filters, each adding enthusiasm to the shot. In addition to regulars, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G features Samsung’s flagship-centric imaging capabilities (Pro Video, Portrait Video, Dual Recording, HDR10 + Video, Single Take).

For video, the Galaxy S21 FE5G can record 4K resolution frames at up to 60 frames per second. However, you can use all available sensors to record 4K resolution video only at 30fps. In terms of performance, the video recording experience is smooth and as good as any other flagship smartphone.

When it comes to the front camera, it’s good, but not the best. Take pictures with natural tones that do not have a brightening effect. It is frequently used by many of its peers to artificially improve selfies and group selfies. Also, if you need to add brightness to make your selfie brighter, just turn on the setting option and you’re ready to go. Like the rear camera, the front camera can record 4K60fps video.

performance

It has the same system-on-chip Exynos 2100 available on other Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones in India, but the behavior and performance of the Galaxy S21 FE5G is quite different. It doesn’t get hot like siblings and works consistently under stress while working with power and graphics-intensive apps. Complementing performance is One UI 4.0, which is based on the Android 12 operating system, with a new and improved user interface. The new UI is heavily customized and lacks some of the great features you get with standard Android 12, but it works fine and eliminates most of the inconsistencies in previous versions.

battery

This is one of the areas where the Galaxy S21 FE5G doesn’t live up to expectations. Powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, this phone can barely catch up with a normal day’s use. For charging time, it takes about 2 hours to go from 0 to 100% using a supported 25W quick charger. Please note that the phone does not come with a charging adapter.

verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is an all-round premium smartphone with the best features in this segment, with a base variant priced at Rs 54,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Nothing beats any other parameter in the industry, but it is ergonomically superior to other parameters, significantly improving the handling experience.

