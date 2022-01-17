Gathered Here secures $ 1 million as investors use technology that has reached the end of their useful life





Australian death tech startup Gathered Here has raised $ 1 million as investors have begun to recognize opportunities for digitization and improvement of out-of-service services.

The round was led by Common Sense Ventures and included repeated support from Better Labs, the venture capital division of RAC’s Western Australia division, and Murray Bleach, chair of Tidal Ventures.

This follows the $ 1.1 million seed round that ended in May last year. According to founder Colin Wong, the new funding confirmed on Christmas Eve has doubled the startup’s reputation in just seven months.

Launched as a funeral service comparison site, GatheredHere has been expanded to help consumers choose offerings across the end-of-life sector, including tombstones, celebrities, and writing.

The goal is to create a technology layer that connects the entire value chain of death-related services. Wong tells the Smart Company to improve the customer experience with things that can be offensive and emotionally exhausting.

The founders estimate that Gathered Heres’ free will writing service was used to create about 6.5% of all Australian wills, an increase of 350% over the last 12 months.

However, since last year’s funding round, Wong and the team have focused on strengthening the Gathered Heres charity partnership.

The platform allows users to leave gifts to charities on their own initiative, if desired. This means that charities provide supporters with an easy way to leave gifts, while at the same time gaining access to insights and data on their numbers.

That transparency about how much income a legacy income charity can expect was previously impossible, Wong said.

Everything was very manual and it was very difficult to access that data.

Destruction Death Service

Wong doesn’t share a new rating for Gathered Heres, but the fact that it doubled shows that his business as well as confidence in this sector has increased, he said. say.

That applies to both investors and clients, he says.

During the first round, he suggests that some investors were completely unaware of what to do with us and what we were doing.

Death is still a taboo topic, so the industry surrounding death was one of the last sectors to be digitized or confused.

It’s starting to change, Wong says. The destech sector is a hot topic.

The raise interval was only 7 months, but the second time investors started tracking him. Not the other way around.

Wong believes that there has been partial interest in the fact that most of the people who previously sought death services were not online.

Now, a generational change has been seen. People who arrange death-related services are digital natives. They are tech savvy and accustomed to doing business online.

They’re looking for a provider, but the service is fragmented, inaccessible, often non-transparent, and almost offline, Wong adds.

He says there is a slight disagreement with what they expect in terms of how they consume almost every other product or service.

It’s much clearer and more obvious to investors.

