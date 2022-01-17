All big games in 2022 you should know





Starfield.

Bethesda

Thanks to highlights such as Psychonauts 2, Forbidden City and Deathloop, last year wasn’t terrible for the game, but it wasn’t the original year. A game in the middle of development, where the pandemic hit was interrupted and many were behind in 2022. But the bad news of 2021 is now the good luck of 2022. Beginning with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus in January, the long-awaited and potentially great games are coming out one after another.

This isn’t a complete list of all games released in 2022, and doesn’t take into account the many sleeper indie hits that will definitely come out, like the 2021 Inscryption. These are all big games for next year you should know.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus

Release date: January 28th.

Pokemon Legend: There are many Arceus. A new Pokemon game developed from scratch for Nintendo Switch. This is the first part of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released in November. And perhaps most importantly, it’s being developed by Game Freak. Game Freak is the studio that has made all the major Pokemon games since red and blue.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus, like diamonds and pearls, is set in the Sinnoh region, but in a distant history before humans and Pokemon mix. The trailer Game Place Snippet shows playable characters sneaking up on Pokemon and trying to catch them in real time, as well as the turn-based combat known in the series. Arceus seems to give long-time players what they were looking for, something different.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Release date: January 20th.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a spin-off of Rainbow Six Seige.

Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege was released in 2015 and is still one of the most played and streamed games in the world. Ubisoft is following up on the spin-off Rainbow Six Extraction. Siege has worked with the team to take on other players online, but Extraction is all about working with parasitic aliens known as archaea.

Master

Release date: February 8th.

Sifu is a fighting game by the developers behind Absolver, a fascinating martial arts game released in 2017. Sifu incorporates light blue art design and unique martial arts gameplay from its game, adding a new dilapidated mechanic. You play as a kung fu student who needs to take revenge on his family by killing five assassins, but every time you die you will be resurrected a little older. As you get older, you get stronger, but your health deteriorates. You must take revenge on your family before Father’s time takes you out.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: February 18th.

Alloy suffers from a mysterious plague at Horizon Forbidden West.

Playstation

Horizon Forbidden West is the first AAA blockbuster in 2022. A follow-up from the excellent Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West is unfortunately timely. Alloys need to investigate a mysterious plague that infects and kills almost everything they encounter. The adventure takes her across California, Utah, and Nevada to the apocalyptic west of America. If you have played its predecessor, you know how great this could be. If you’ve never played Horizon Zero Dawn, go ahead and play.

Elden Ring

Release date: February 25th.

Elden Ring is an open-world Dark Souls with a tradition written by George RRMartin.

FromSoftware

For many, Elden Ring is the most anticipated game of the year. It is noteworthy for many reasons. First, this is a major new release by Dark Souls developer From Software. Second, this is the first fromsoftware game that integrates open world settings. Third, the world and folklore was created with the help of George RR Martin. A lot is happening here and it should be a very ambitious and rewarding title for anyone who is elastic enough to get over it.

Grand Touring 7

Release date: March 4th.

Sony’s driving simulator will be available on PS5 next year.

Sony

In November, Microsoft was able to showcase its racing chops at the outstanding Forza Horizon 4. In March, it’s Sony’s turn. Like many titles on this list, Gran Turismo 7 was originally scheduled for release in 2021. That didn’t happen in the end, but PlayStation 4 and 5 owners who need a driving shim with beautiful and realistic graphics are looking forward to a lot in March.

Little Tina’s Wonderland

Release date: March 25th.

Those who are hungry for more borderlands will get their fix at Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is a spin-off from Gearbox’s popular series and a sequel to Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s attack on Dragon Keep. Tiny Tina is pointing the franchise towards a more fantasy RPG, but still has a big gun. AndySamberg, Will Arnett and Wanda Sykes all provide voice acting for the game.

Forspoken

Release date: May 24th.

In Forspoken, you play as Frey. She is a woman living in New York, and one day she finds herself taken to a distant, unknown magical land. Don’t you hate it when it happens? This magical land is dominated by a group called Tantus, and it is up to you to use your newly discovered power to save the land and return it home. Forspoken, formerly known as Project Athia, was developed to showcase the power of the PlayStation 5. So I’m looking forward to seeing if there’s anything else.

Saints Row

Release date: August 22nd.

Saints Row is restarting. The fifth game in the series is simply called Saints Row. There’s the same open-world sandbox known in the series-set in an approximation to the Southwestern United States-but hits a more serious tone than the wild and wacky Saints Row IV.

Starfield

Release date: November 11th.

Starfield is “Skyrimin space”.

Bethesda

This could be this year’s game. Starfield is a new IP from Bethesda, the creator of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, and is called “Skyriminspace”. This probably means that after playing for over 100 hours, you may not see everything. Set about 300 years from now, after the bloody war between the two factions, you play as a humble space explorer. Starfield will only be available on Xbox Series X | S and PCs and will be available on Game Pass.

God of War: Lagunarok

Release date: TBC.

Kratos has the most difficult job in Ragnarok. I’m raising a teenager.

PlayStation / Sony Santa Monica Studio

Ragnarok is a sequel to God of War, one of the best games on PlayStation 4. Much is happening in Ragnarok. The world has the potential to end. Kratos is chased by Thor, who is very angry, and seeks the god of war in Scandinavia. This is the second and last God of War set in Norse mythology, originally aimed at hitting PS4 and PS5 last year. We don’t know when it will be available in 2022, but if we can regain the awesomeness of our predecessor, it will be one of the highlights of the year.

Kirby of the Stars and Forgotten Land

Release date: Spring.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land look almost like a crossover between Kirby and our last. A public trailer in September shows Kirby exploring a ruined city similar to The Last of Us Part 2. I think there will be less zombies, but there are more colorful platforms, copies of enemy abilities, and general play. Yes, Kirby’s.

Red fall

Release date: Summer.

Redfall is the team shooter for the company that brought Dishonored and Deathloop. It’s best to become an open world in the first person and play with your friends, centered around the invasion of zombies into the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. I haven’t seen Redfall’s gameplay yet, but the public trailer suggests a game full of charm and character.

Sonic Frontiers

Release date: Holiday in 2022.

I’m not sure about the Sonic Frontiers announced via the Surprise Trailer at the 2021 Game Awards. From what we can say, it will integrate more freedom into traditional Sonic Speed ​​Running-it is described as an “open zone” game rather than an “open world” game. A holiday release in 2022 is planned.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Release date: TBC.

Ghostwire Tokyo is another big game published by Bethesda.

Bethesda

Strange things are happening in Tokyo. First and foremost: Everyone disappeared. What’s wrong? You will know it as a hero Akito. You have some new powers, but you are being attacked by a mysterious paranormal being. Swings and roundabouts. Ghostwire: Tokyo is for PlayStation 5 only, but will eventually be ported to Xbox.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release date: TBC.

This year is a big year for Lord of the Rings fans. The Amazon Studios series is on sale, followed by Gollum. Unsightly Rascal is the star of his own game, where he uses stealth to defeat orcs, sometimes hugging his inner smear gollum to regain the ring. I haven’t seen much of Gollum’s gameplay yet, but the game will be available in 2022 on all consoles, including the Switch.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Release date: TBC.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is an amazing game that combines the two franchises to provide deep strategic gameplay at the same time. Sparks of Hope takes the character’s cast from the Mushroom Kingdom to outer space, but landscapes aren’t the only change. As seen in recent trailers, this game adds even heavier combat to strategic gameplay, but hopes to retain the charm that made the first trailer so adorable.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: TBC.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many games pushed since the originally planned release date of 2021.

Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy is an ambitious game. It’s an open world, set in Hogwarts in the 19th century, years before the emergence of a living boy with him who shouldn’t be named. Harry Potter fans are pretty excited about the prospect of exploring living, breathing Hogwarts, learning spells, and tame the magical beast, but the game lags behind the original 2021 release window. Partially due to the high expectations that it was.

Suicide Squad: Defeat Justice League

Release date: TBC.

Guardians of the Galaxy began to shine in 2021. In 2022 it is the turn of the suicide squad. Featuring recent movie villains such as Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot, the team will conquer the Justice League. In the latest trailer, I saw Suicide Squad trying to neutralize the flash. Dynamic combat looks very dope.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Release date: TBC.

Please.

Nintendo

Release date: TBC.

This is the sequel to the greatest game ever, and Nintendo says it will be available in 2022. To achieve that, let everyone cross their fingers.

