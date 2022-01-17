Google shares Covid-19 safety and vaccination animated Doodle





Read the Google Doodle information page, “Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save your life.”

Google has shared an animated Doodle to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccination.

With the proliferation of Omicron cases around the world, Google has released Doodle, which demonstrates the importance of wearing masks and keeping others safe during these times of crisis. In the animated graffiti released on January 17, you can see all the characters in the Google search engine celebrating after vaccination. The characters can also be seen wearing a mask.

Doodle also links to a search page that guides users to the latest information about Covi-19 and shows results on how to find the nearest vaccination center.

A new Google Doodle has been released: “Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save your life ….” 🙂 #google #doodle #designhttps: //t.co/ZNpcnct3gE pic .twitter.com/WeU6Mup5pe

Google Doodles EN (@ Doodle123_EN) January 16, 2022

According to the latest report, India has recorded 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, as many as 8,209 cases of Omicron have been detected, an increase of 6.02% from the previous day. Currently, the positive rate is 19.65%.

So far, doses as high as 157.20cr have been administered under the promotion of national vaccination. However, India’s “R-value,” which indicates how rapidly Covid-19 is spreading, dropped to 2.2 between January 7th and 13th.

Read also | Google Doodle thanks public health workers and researchers in the crisis of Covid-19

Click here to fully cover the coronavirus pandemic with IndiaToday.ins.

