Collector Pierre Sig reinvents painting with new technology and Warhol he wants in the bathroom





After years of building up the collection, Saudi-based Swiss-born art collector Pierre Sig decided to embark on something more similar but not exactly the same.

Investors and consultants focused on real estate, hospitality and technology will soon open a foundation in the form of a prestigious artist residency between the Middle East and Europe.

Opening in January, the Sigg Art Foundation will host a program of artist residency, including Al-Ula, an ancient archaeological site in Saudi Arabia that will host Desert X this month, and his parents’ home in southern France.

Digital-focused artists such as Petra Cortright, Louisa Gagliardi and Timur Si-Qin have been carefully selected for this round.

This program focuses on traditional art practices, especially painting, which are being revisited through the prism of digital and innovation.

During his new project, we talked with collectors, new artists on his radar, and why we can learn about art history through innovation.

What was your first purchase?

One of the first things I bought was a painting by Yves Klein that vividly reflected the infinite and intangible quest. This is interesting retrospectively in terms of my basic activities and the collection currently under development, which focuses on the practice of exploring the intersection of digital and traditional media, especially painting.

What did you buy recently?

I bought some works in Basel, including great works by Louisa Gagliardi, Koracrit Arnanonchai and Peter Schoolworth.

Which works or artists do you want to add to your collection this year?

Through the lens of digital and innovation, we will continue to focus on emerging artists who challenge history and its artistic heritage. For me, this is a really underdeveloped area, but it is still very relevant to our time. And this year, my foundation was launched and new residency programs were launched in Alura and Lucastere in southern France. We are also looking forward to seeing the works produced by the invited artists during the residency process.

I already own the wonderful works of Petra Courtwright and Louisa Gagliardi who are coming this year. I can’t wait to meet and exchange ideas with other residents Kubin Bray, Adam Cruz, Charles Arthur Hubrier, Itta Yoda, Nicholas Rama and Ahmed Mehta. , Elsa Muller, and Timur Si-Qin.

What is the most expensive work of art you own?

I know how much I paid for the work, but I don’t know which one is the most valuable right now.

Where do you buy art most often?

I can buy from galleries, auctions, or individuals. What matters is the quality of the work I offer.

Are there any works that you regret buying?

There are some works that I’m not very interested in, but I’m still very attached to them.

What kind of work is hanging on the sofa?

The residences in Southern France have some works by former residents of the programs Gaspar Willmann and Ben Elliothanging, but also have museum-scale works that need to be preserved. We are currently looking for a solution to open part of our collection to the public through an institutional partnership.

What is the most unrealistic work of art you own?

Got the work of Pipilotti Rist, Cape Cod Chandelier. This is a large installation that is very difficult to store and display in our facility. Ideally, it will be installed in the museum to which it belongs.

What kind of work did you want to buy if you had the opportunity?

Avery singer.

What if you could steal a work of art without getting caught?

Probably Andy Warhol Gold Marilyn Monroe from 1962 in the MoMA collection. Hang it every day where you can see it: in the bathroom!

