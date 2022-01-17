Karnataka seeds 200 startups to drive innovation, CIO News, ET CIO





To drive innovation in the state, 200 startups will each be provided with seed funding of up to Rs 500,000 this year, said CNAshwath Narayan, Minister of IT / BT and Skills Development, Karnataka.

During the first “National Startup Day” event at Vidhana Soudha, he said: Achieve a total of 200 startups annually. “

This year, the state has so far attracted Rs. 1.60 for foreign direct investment. This is more than 50 percent of the investment made across the country.

“The state has more than 13,000 startups out of a total of 57,000 in the country. From the perspective of maintaining the state’s leading position in this sector, the focus on digital education and skills development is through the effective implementation of NEP. It will be focused, “he says. explained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the role of startups will be important for India to become a “Vishwaguru” and a “superpower.” By moving forward in line with the Prime Minister’s ideas, hardware growth will also be driven along with software in the state.

“The ART Part (Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Translational Park) at IISc is a testament to our commitment to the growth of emerging industries,” the Minister added.

In addition, under the ESDM policy, 5,000 rupees will be provided as a subsidy, of which 2,000 rupees have already been paid in the first year, Narayan said.

The federal government has announced a national reward for startups for innovative product development in compliance with the “Startup India Innovation Week” from January 10th to January 16th. Of the 56 rewarded startups, 14 come from Karnataka and are at the top of the country.

(With IANS input)

