There are rumors that Google’s foldable name was named





Mountain View reportedly decided on a foldable name, but is it too close to a particular competitor’s device line?

Google is reportedly planning to launch a foldable smartphone, and the company is said to have decided on a name. The following news reports that the company is working on an Android-powered device codenamed Pipit, which will be deployed in the tablet form factor. This product seems to be closer to the Oppo Find N design than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. So when expanded, it’s probably twice as wide.

Google hasn’t admitted that it’s developing a foldable yet, but the company is working on all formats from a software perspective. Google has released a beta version of Android 12L. It is designed to work better with foldable displays and dual screen devices. And with companies like Samsung so successful in this area, it was almost natural for Google to follow suit.

According to 9to5Google sources, Google’s upcoming collapsible will be called the Pixel Notepad. The company reportedly considered calling it the Pixel Logbook, but settled on Notepad. Notepad’s Monica is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Note line, but it may not be that much of a problem as Korean device makers seem to deny the brand.

Pixel Notepad is cheaper than Galaxy Z Fold 3

9to5Google also reports that the price of the Pixel Notebook is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device starts at $ 1,799, but it’s unclear at what price Google will sell it. Still, for comparison, Google’s high-end Pixel 6 Pro went on sale for $ 899. This is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the introduction price of the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

At this point, it’s not shown when Google will release the Pixel Notepad, but the company won’t want to wait too long. Many smartphone companies are entering the foldable field. OEMs such as Honor are launching competitively priced devices. Indeed, there are reports that Apple is building its own foldable smartphone. This will certainly encourage others not to wait too long. Of course, Android 12L is already under active testing, and likely Google will announce the Pixel Notepad this year. The company may have its first glimpse at the Google I / O conference, which usually takes place in May. Still, it can usually be postponed until the fall when new flagship products are announced. Either way, it’s interesting to see Google adopting foldable smartphones.

Source: 9to5Google

