Warehouse Robot System Exotec Raises $ 335 Million – TechCrunch





French startup Exotec has raised $ 335 million in Series D rounds in a new funding round led by the Goldman Sachs Growth Equity Business. Following today’s investment, the company has reached a valuation of $ 2 billion.

Exotec sells a complete end-to-end solution for turning a regular warehouse into a partially automated logistics platform. Its hardware and software solutions replace some human tasks.

83 North and Dell Technologies Capital also participated in the funding round. Former Exotec investors include Bpifrance, Iris Capital, 360 Capital Partners and Breega.

The main components of the Exotec system are called Skypods. These unobtrusive robots roam the floor autonomously. When they are next to the correct rack, they can go up the rack to pick up the bin and then down with the right bin. This is especially useful for increasing the storage density of your warehouse, as you can store your products a few meters above the ground.

Skypod then takes the bin to the picking station, allowing a human operator to pick up the appropriate product in the bin. The robot can then return to the rack and return the bins to the shelves.

In that scenario, humans no longer have to roam the warehouse. They can focus on picking products, packing, and checking warehouse access. When adding new products, new shelves, or new skypods, Exotec tries to be as flexible as possible.

If you add a new rack, you can expand your infrastructure without having to start over. Similarly, Exotec allows you to add Skypods to your system. Then, upon receiving the delivery of the item, Exotec will again rely on Skypods to store the item in the fulfillment center.

From Skypods to Skypickers

A standardized bin system allows Exotec to store multiple products in a single bin. There may be 18 products in the bin, but the customer wants one, two, or three products in the bin. You probably don’t want the whole bin. As a result, Exotec cannot empty small bins in large bins to complete orders.

The startup has created a new robot to remove humans from another step in the ordering process. Exotec customers can now use Skypickers to automatically select items from inventory bins and place them in ready-to-ship bins.

This is what it looks like:

Following the most serious supply chain turmoil of our time, there is still room for innovation, co-founder and CEO Roman Moulin said in a statement. The entire logistics sector is full of uncertainty, but one of the most common challenges is the ongoing labor shortage. Exotec opens a new path. It’s an elegant collaboration between human and robotic workers that enables warehouse productivity in a lasting and much more sustainable way.

Exotec has always positioned its products as a service that cannot completely replace humans. The Exotec warehouse is operated by a combination of humans and robots. Thanks to Skypickers, the startup has established itself as a logistics advantage in the tough labor market.

Following today’s funding round, the startup will hire 500 engineers by 2025 and will continue to promote it in North America. Recently, we have signed eight major customers in the region, including Gap and Geodis. Decathlon also uses Exotec in its Montreal distribution center.

