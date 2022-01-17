Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day 2022 Sale: Find Best Deals and Discounts





Following yesterday’s prime-only sale, the Amazons Great Republic Day sale will be available to everyone. The sale runs until January 20th and offers significant discounts on a variety of products such as electronics, fashion and beauty products. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a Big Saving Days sale until January 22, 2022. Here are some of the best deals available on your gadget:

Note: At Amazon, SBI (State Bank of India) credit card holders receive an immediate 10% discount of up to Rs 1,750 on all purchases. Flipkart gives ICICI Bank cardholders a 10% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S20FE. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

It may sound strange, but the Galaxy S20 FE isn’t a cheap variation of the S20, it’s a completely different phone that Samsung is trying to sell as an affordable flagship. It also comes with all the features such as the Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a price of 36,990 rupees. On the back of the plastic is a triple camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The full HD AMOLED display is 6.5 inches and offers a variable refresh rate of 120Hz.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Mi Notebook 14: Horizon Edition. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The Mi Notebook 14 is aimed at those who are looking for a decent performance, thin, everyday laptop at an affordable price. Amazon currently lists Rs 49,990 – 24% price cuts and ships with the 10th Generation Intel Core i7, which makes it easy to handle heavy thread workloads. For discrete graphics, it relies on the NVIDIA MX350 GPU, so you can play low-end games from time to time. For storage, only 512GB SSD is available and includes non-expandable 8GB DDR4 RAM. The bezel is very thin, but it doesn’t have a built-in webcam.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has gained popularity in the premium tablet segment, offering decent hardware, an S pen for writing / drawing, and is extremely slim and lightweight. Android-based devices cost Rs 37,999 and have 4G RAM + 64GB storage options. It can be expanded to an additional 1TB via a microSD card. The 12.4-inch screen is big enough and vibrant, thanks to its cinematic 16:10 aspect ratio, which offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It uses a Snapdragon 750G processor that can handle multiple Chrome tabs and has an 8MP back with a camera and a 5MP front.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-ear Headphones. (Image credit: Amazon)

Sony is doing well in the industry-grade headphone category with excellent noise canceling options. The WH-1000XM3 adds a USB Type-C charging port and deeper earpads for complete earlobe protection. As part of the sale, the headphones are priced at Rs 15,990 and feature a powerful 40mm driver to provide rich sound. The controls are completely touch-sensitive, and the Sony Headphones Connect companion app gives you access to a variety of additional features. You can also adjust the equalizer, place the sound source, and optimize noise cancellation based on your surroundings.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) ASUS ROG Strix G17 – 2021 Edition. (Image credit: Amazon)

The Strix G17, as the name implies, provides game enthusiasts with an ideal 17.3-inch screen area. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H provides enough horsepower for 1080p streaming and is paired with the RTX 3050 GPU. Your laptop doesn’t come with a hard drive as an additional storage option, but you can get a 512GB SSD. For memory, get 16GB DDR4 running at 3200MHz. This is the maximum value you can get. The display hosts a refresh rate of 144Hz and the laptop is priced at Rs90,990. Amazon also provides an Rs1000 coupon code that applies at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro. (Image credit: Samsung)

The latest product in Samsung’s audio segment, the Galaxy Buds Pro offers an intelligent ANC that allows you to seamlessly switch between noise-cancelling and ambient sounds. Equipped with a voice detection function that instantly switches between the two when the wearer’s voice is detected. The price of the bud is 8,990 rupees – 50% reduction, it can be played continuously for 5 hours on a single charge, and in the case it will take another 13 hours. It features standard touch control, noise-free calling with three built-in microphones, and IPX7 rated water resistance.

Apple iPhone12Mini Apple iPhone12Mini. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

The iPhone 12 Mini is perfect for anyone looking for a compact phone with a premium design and hardware. The device features a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED screen with a thin bezel with an 85% screen-to-body ratio. At its core is the Apple-designed A14 Bionic chipset with 4GB of RAM. With Flipkart, you can buy a 64GB storage option for Rs41,999, while a larger 256GB option is available for Rs64,999. The phone has a dual camera setting on the back. There is a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra wide lens, and a 12MP for selfies and video calls on the front.

