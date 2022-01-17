How some developing countries are leading the responsibility for innovation





When you think about innovation around the world, you think that global superpowers like the United States and China are producing the latest and highest quality technology for people all over the world. There are certainly some truths to that, but it is often forgotten that many developing countries are providing the world of technology. From iGaming’s innovations to other ways to change the world, the hottest technologies come from every corner of the globe. The size of the gambling industry can be seen on the vast number of sites that offer slot games and other gambling services. However, trends and attitudes towards igaming around the world are certainly still mixed. Many developing countries accept gambling as a way to make money, and Turkey is a prime example of this. Esports and e-games have become huge markets in the country. According to a 42Matters survey, Turkish game publishers average more than 796,650 downloads, even though they make up only about 2% of the total market. This is higher than the average download of all mobile games, 483,320. In addition, Turkish publishers are increasing the percentage of advertising and in-app payments to increase revenue. As the mobile internet becomes more widespread around the world, this trend will continue and market share may spread around the world.

How the Philippines outperforms technology

As a February study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) showed, developing countries show a stronger ability to use and adapt to what is called “frontier technology” than GDP per capita suggests. There are several. Index of 158 countries in UNCTAD’s Technology and Innovation Report 2021. “Frontier technology is a technology that leverages digitalization and connectivity. It includes artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, big data, blockchain, 5G., 3D printing, robotics, drones, gene editing, Nanotechnology, solar power generation. ”The first place is India, which is higher than the 65th place, and the second place is the Philippines. This is because we have made a high level of foreign investment in the high-tech manufacturing industry, mainly in the electronics industry, and therefore have a high ranking in the industry. The country has a strong supply chain, many business promotion policies, a network of special economic zones, and a fairly well-educated workforce. On April 21, 2021, the country celebrated its first National Innovation Day, and in April 2019, they signed the Innovation Law of the Philippines. It puts innovation at the heart of the country’s long-term development strategy. With these long-term plans to continue the country’s development through technology, we could soon see the Philippines becoming a world leader in the technological phase.

Africa’s progress in innovation to address social concerns

Addressing social concerns is at the heart of Africa’s innovation, and African countries are developing at a remarkable rate. In Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, solar-powered robots were created to control traffic. In the city, traffic seemed out of control because of the danger of pedestrian injuries and road rules often being ignored. Industrial engineer Thérèse Izay Kirongozi was employed in the development of humanoid robots and first appeared in 2013 to help pedestrians cross Boulevard Lummba, one of the city’s main roads. This first robot, 2.5 meters high, lifts one robot arm to regulate traffic and bends the other robot arm to allow people to cross the road.

In Kenya, new rugged tablets are helping children by providing them with access to digital learning. Widely acclaimed for its routers designed to provide excellent connectivity to Kenyans, BRCK is back with its digitized classroom, KioKit, in one sturdy, weatherproof box. The kit includes 40 Kio tablets and headphones, as well as BRCK-connected devices that can be charged wirelessly. In the Kio Kit launch video, BRCK’s innovator said: “One lesson learned from the iterations of the previous design is that the charging connection of the tablet is the biggest single point of failure for the device used by the child, so we designed Kio. The cable for charging. No need. ”BRCK’s innovators worked with eLimu, a digital content provider that developed resources such as videos and educational games for tablets, to help Kio tablets meet school education requirements.

Latin American innovation

Some Latin American countries have led the innovation of developing countries in the technology frontier. In Chile, a company called BabyBe has developed a technology to reduce the length of hospital stay for premature babies. This technology includes a system that transforms the mother’s heartbeat and lung movements into the baby’s sensations. The author states: “Premature babies can feel as if they touched their mother from the incubator.” This is because many premature mothers have to look at their baby from the incubation screen, both mother and baby. Was developed because you can’t feel connected to each other. The author, Camilo Anabalon, states that “it affects not only sentimental and emotional effects, but also the body of the baby’s body.”

In Mexico, a company called Emity, based in Guadalajara, has created a smartwatch to help older people, monitor their health and respond to emergencies. This device detects falls, abnormal heart rhythms, has an emergency button, and was chosen to represent Mexico at CES. The company’s products include 24/7 support and care services to detect if a user has had an accident.

Conclusion

China, Japan, Europe and the United States may be seen as giant innovators at the heart of innovation, but the developing world is innovating of all kinds, including entertainment, health and social issues. Bringing. It’s very exciting to see how these countries continue to develop technology and close the gap between them and the wealthiest ones.

