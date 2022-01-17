Betty White honored by Google on her 100th birthday with this special Easter egg





Betty White’s 100th anniversary is Monday, and to commemorate that opportunity, Google is wearing a special Easter egg. Internet search giants add a nod to White’s beloved character from the Golden Girls, Rose. White died on New Year’s Eve. I was ashamed of my 100th birthday for a few weeks.

On Monday, a white fan unlocks a special Easter egg when searching for her name, Variety reports. The animated rose petals fill the screen. The message “Thank you for being friends” will pop up as a reference to the Golden Girls title song and “1922-2021”. Easter eggs will be live at 12:00 am. GMT.

Fathom Events will also screen Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration on Monday at theaters across the country. The documentary was produced by Steve Betcher and Mike Trinkline and renamed Betty White: White’s Posthumous Celebration. The producers told The Hollywood Reporter that they were “shell shocked” after hearing White die. The final interview with Betcher and Trinkline White was recorded just 10 days before her death. During that final meeting, White recorded a heartwarming message just for her army of fans.

“There’s just Betty’s sparkle,” Betcher told THR. “The great thing about it is that she didn’t read it from the prompter or had a script. She ad-libbed it, and it’s Betty to the end. She’s voluntary and goes with it. She has the means to do it live. She was very good at it. She couldn’t see it for the first time and couldn’t help her get a goose bump when she heard her voice. It’s so much. It ’s very sweet. ”

White died peacefully on December 31st while sleeping. Announced by her agent and longtime friend Jeff Witchas. “Betty was about to turn 100, but I thought she would live forever,” Witchas said. “I miss her terribly, and so will the animal world she loved so much. She was afraid of Betty passing by because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Luden. I don’t think it’s going to happen. She believed she would be with him again. “” She suffered a stroke six days before her death, and the death certificate stated that “cerebral vascular accident” was the cause of death.

After White died, Witchas uncovered social media rumors that he died after receiving a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her death should not be politicized-it’s not the life she lived in, “Witchas told PEOPLE on January 3. Betty died of nature. She didn’t have a booster three days before she died. “

White’s great career began with the birth of television and continued into the era of streaming. She has won five Emmy Awards. Two are the Mary Tyler Moore Show, one is the Golden Girls, one is the John Larroquette Show, and one is the 2010 Saturday Night Live. In 2015, he received the Lifetime Emmy Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards.

