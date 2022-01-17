Danone North America Wants Animal-Free Casein to Improve Vegan Cheese-Veginomist





January 17, 2022

Follow your heart / Danon

Danone North America has partnered with Future Food Tech to launch an innovation challenge aimed at improving the properties of vegan cheese. Startups have been invited to develop animal-free casein that can be used in Danone’s non-dairy products.

Casein is a milk protein that gives cheese its elasticity and melting properties. Many companies have tried to reproduce their properties with plant-based ingredients, but most attempts have been inadequate.

Danon hopes that the development of animal-free casein will improve the quality of plant-based cheeses, including Follow YourHeart and So Delicious branded cheeses. Precision fermentation technology has already enabled the development of vegan versions of other milk proteins such as whey and is expected to do the same for casein.

Vegan casein food group development

Some companies are already developing animal-free casein. Among them is The Fooditive Group, which claims that its products will be the first to be available in the food industry. Dutch company Those Vegan Cowboys is also working on vegan casein, but Nobell Foods has found a way to develop proteins by recreating the genetic code of soybean seeds.

Meanwhile, a new New Zealand-based culture is looking to fermentation to produce animal-free casein. The company used this protein to make vegan cheese. It claims to be the first cheese to truly stretch and melt.

“Plant-based cheese substitutes are the most technically difficult with respect to dairy substitutes, especially when it comes to stretchability and meltability, as casein is the only protein known to provide those functions. One of the categories, Danone North America’s Chief Research and Innovation Officer, Takoua Debeche, has partnered with Future Food-Tech in a new and innovative way to jointly solve this challenge, putting entrepreneurial ideas at the forefront. I am very excited to be able to see you standing in.

