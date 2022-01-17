Is Google Analytics illegal? | Plausible analytics





Plausible Analytics is built, built and hosted in the EU, and all visitor data is processed exclusively on servers and cloud infrastructure owned and operated by European providers. If you can no longer meet the legal requirements that apply to Google Analytics, be sure to check it out.

Google Analytics is illegal according to Austrian DPA Plausible Analytics is an alternative to real European Google Analytics Choose a subscription business model over privacy-first web analytics surveillance capitalism with European-owned cloud infrastructure Google Analytics is illegal according to DPA

The Austrian Data Protection Agency has determined that the use of Google Analytics violates the GDPR because it is subject to surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies and may be ordered to disclose data from European citizens. did.

This is because CLOUD law allows US authorities to request personal data even if Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other US providers operate (or host) their data in different jurisdictions.

This is the first DPA decision for EEA-US data transfer and is an exciting development for European privacy-first providers such as Plausible Analytics. According to the Max Schrems and Noyb teams, this decision is relevant to almost all European websites.

Most websites use Google Analytics, Facebook Connect, and / or other US-owned cloud services. There have been similar recent cases regarding the use of Stripe and the use of Cookiebot / Akamai.

Noyb has filed 101 complaints across Europe for sites that use Google Analytics and Facebook Connect. Similar decisions are expected to decline in Germany, the Netherlands and other EU member states. You can read a more detailed legal analysis here.

Prior to this ruling, I listed many reasons why you should remove Google Analytics from your site. This ruling is just a cherry blossom. We do not want to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt as a marketing method. If you are targeting Europeans, you need to consider how this ruling will affect you and the US-owned services you are using.

We encourage you to discuss this particular decision with Google Analytics with a lawyer to determine if you can meet the legal requirements applicable to Google Analytics.

Plausible Analytics is a true alternative to Google Analytics in Europe.

If you’re looking for a real EU alternative to Google Analytics, give Plausible a chance. It was an independent bootstrap project built into Estonia. Our team is based in Estonia and Belgium. All visitor data we collect is hosted in Germany on a server owned by the German company (Hetzner). We use a Slovenian-owned provider for our Global CDN (Bunny).

This ruling makes Plausible an even more interesting Google Analytics alternative to more sites. Thousands of sites, startups, and some of the world’s leading brands have already switched from Google Analytics and other services. Plausible is sized and can serve sites with hundreds of millions of visitors each month.

It was a profitable and sustainable open source project with over 5,500 paying subscribers. Currently, 30,654 different websites use Plausible with over 1 billion page views per month. If that helps you, we’ve put together a list of people tweeting about using Plausible.

Privacy First Web Analytics

It is a privacy-first web analytics service that generally minimizes data collection. We do not use cookies, browser cache or local storage. It does not generate persistent identifiers and does not use Plausible for site-to-site or device-to-device tracking.

Our priority was not to collect or store personal data in the first place. As such, these types of decisions are less impactful than Google Analytics and other services that are part of surveillance capitalism. Nevertheless, as the EU-US Privacy Shield has been disabled, it has begun to invest more resources in the use of EU-owned and operated service providers.

We have always stored all the site data collected in the EU. Previously, we used DigitalOcean for our servers and Netlify for CDN and DDoS protection. Both of these were US-owned operators, even though we host the data in the EU. It was subsequently changed to use only servers and cloud infrastructure owned and operated by European providers.

Equipped with a cloud infrastructure owned by Europe

Since we moved to Hetzner last year, all the data we collect is hosted in Germany on a server owned by Germany. Recently, we switched to Bunny, a Slovenian-owned provider, for global CDN and DDoS protection.

All data tracked and collected by Plausible is fully protected, encrypted and hosted on a renewable energy server in Falkenstein, Germany. The server is owned by the European company Hetzner. This ensures that all website data is subject to strict European Union data privacy legislation. The data on your website never leaves the EU.

For the CDN, we will use Bunny, another European-owned provider in Slovenia. Using a global CDN means that your scripts will load faster no matter where your visitors are based. We are proud to have one of the lightest JavaScript snippets in the analytics industry. Clocking in less than 1KB (1 / 45th of Google Analytics) doesn’t cause your website to grow or experience performance issues with scripts.

You don’t have to worry about Schrems II. Also, using Plausible disables the EU-US Privacy Shield. Your website and visitor data will be processed exclusively by the servers and cloud infrastructure owned and operated by European companies.

As with Plausible, it was completely transparent and open source. Don’t like the European Union or the European-owned cloud provider you use for your infrastructure? Analytics can be self-hosted in any cloud provider and in any country. Even in America.

Read more about why Plausible is a privacy-first web analytics tool and a more technical overview of data policies.

Choose a subscription business model rather than surveillance capitalism

Plausible Analytics, unlike Google Analytics, is not free. Plausible does not collect and analyze large amounts of personal information from web users and use these behavioral insights to sell ads. Plausible allows you to own and manage 100% of all website data. This data is not shared or sold with third parties.

Choose a subscription business model rather than a surveillance capitalist business model. You need to charge a fee to continue developing your project, continue your business, continue to strive to build better products, and cover your costs.

Feel free to explore Plausible with our trials. There are no credit cards or other restrictions and there is a 30-day free trial. You can use Plausible as if you had an active paid subscription during the trial period. You should be given enough time to test the features you are interested in. This will give you a better understanding of how everything works and whether Plausible is the right solution for your needs.

We do not engage in paid advertising, retargeting, or other privacy-intensive marketing. We rely on people like you enjoying our work. Thank you very much for your cooperation!

from

Your plausible team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://plausible.io/blog/google-analytics-illegal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos