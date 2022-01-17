London’s AI-powered logistics platform 7bridges raises $ 17 million – Tech.eu





London-based 7bridges used artificial intelligence to help transform companies’ supply chains, raising $ 17 million in a Series A funding round. New capital is planned to help the company grow its commercial team and therefore its customer base. Similarly, 7bridges will provide both customers and consumers with more improved, flexible, sustainable and cost-effective logistics solutions and will continue to develop their offerings. To date, 7bridges has raised $ 20.4 million.

If you live on Earth (and that’s a big greeting for our readers from Mars), you may be somehow affected by ongoing global supply chain issues. And when 7bridges was founded in 2016, no one could have predicted how much of these issues would be revealed.

In many cases, what is revealed here is a symptom, not a cause. Companies have been struggling to rebuild their suppliers and distribution networks over the years, often encountering disconnected data sources hidden in older technologies and time-consuming manual processes.

According to a McKinsey & Company report, it’s a tragic problem that a whopping 85% of respondents suffer from inefficient digital technology in their supply chains.

Using AI and Big Data 7bridges seeks to help logistics providers stop the systematic waste of money and resources through a series of flexible and adaptable optimizations for outdated processes.

Leverage artificial intelligence to make consistent, fast and adaptive decisions across channels, product categories, regions and service providers, from planning to execution, inbound and outbound logistics, inventory optimization to customer experience. , Was able to transform multiple elements of the supply chain. Co-founder and CEO Philip Ashton explained.

Sevenbridges’ $ 17 million Series A funding round was led by Eight Roads, which was also attended by Maersk Growth, a global logistics giant venture division. In addition to the ongoing support of Eight Roads, strategic financial investments from Maersk Growth have opened the door to the Maersks Global Logistics Network and data, a startup that provides clients with more information about the supply chain. Is also included.

7bridges has developed a new technology solution for digitizing supply chain design, management and optimization, commented Maersk Growths Oliver Finch. 7bridges enables a wide range of businesses to better leverage the power of data and AI to support commercial decision making. 7bridges believes it has the potential to significantly improve a company’s supply chain to meet the needs of a poorly met market.

