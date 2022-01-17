The proceedings allege that Google and Facebook executives have approved illegal advertising transactions – branding in Asian magazine





According to court documents, Google and Facebook executives personally oversaw transactions in 2018 that would benefit Facebook at Google’s advertising auctions.

According to amended antitrust allegations filed by Texas and 15 other states, Alphabet Inc’s CEOs, both Google and Facebook, have the advantage in search-leading online advertising auctions on social networks. I knew the deal that was allegedly given.

The deal with Facebook, which Google called “Jedi Blue,” was “approved” by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg allegedly discusses it. An unedited version of the litigation was revealed in a mail thread. To the corrected complaint.

“Ultimately, Google and Facebook have closed the highest-level deal,” the complaint said. “Following the agreement, Facebook has reduced its involvement in header bidding in return for Google providing Facebook’s information, speed, and other benefits.”

The proceedings filed by the state allege that Google and Facebook have reached an agreement to support social networks to kill the publisher’s competing plans, the New York Times reports.

The latest details on the agreement reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal and Politico are provided in an unedited version of the multilateral antitrust proceedings. Some of the advertising transactions were previously reported by the journal.

According to Politico’s report:

“Big thing”: Among other new details, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has helped negotiate the deal, urged Zuckerbergs to approve, and claims to be a strategic big deal. According to the complaint, the team that negotiated the deal sent an email to Zuckerberg, saying it was almost ready to sign and that you need your approval to move forward.

“Facebook CEO [REDACTED] I wanted to meet the COO [REDACTED] Before making the decision, he read the complaint, “his other executives,” and the names of Zuckerberg and Sandberg were blacked out.

In response to the ongoing proceedings, Google said the complaints were “inaccurate” and “filled with inaccuracies.”

A Google spokeswoman said, “We will file a motion to dismiss next week.”

Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels called the proceedings Legal Operations Paxton and said he would ask the judge to dismiss the proceedings.

“Attorney General Paxton has tried three times to rewrite his complaint, but it’s still full of inaccuracies and has no legal benefit,” Schottenfels said. “Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world. Online advertising is fiercely competitive and advertising technology fees are reduced. It has expanded the options for publishers and advertisers. “

Meta-owned Facebook, which is not a defendant in the proceedings, is better for advertisers “while giving publishers a fair amount of money” as this is not an exclusive deal and other contracts are intensifying the competition for advertising. Was issued.

Metas’ non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google, as well as similar agreements with other bidding platforms, helped intensify the competition for advertising, “Meta spokeswoman Christopher Sgro said in a statement on Friday.

“These business relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers fairly, with better results for everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brandinginasia.com/lawsuit-alleges-google-and-facebook-executives-signed-off-on-illegal-ad-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos