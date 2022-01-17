Microsoft announces new research and technology to empower millions of front-line workers





January 17, 2022; Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Microsoft Releases Work Trend Index Special Report, Technology Can Help Unlock a New Future for Frontline Workers, Serving Millions of Frontline Workers Announcing new features for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Viva designed to offer.

The 2 billion frontline workers around the world make up 80% of the world’s workforce, and 88% of organizations employ people in frontline roles. Companies are increasingly investing in digital tools for front-line workers to modernize their workflows, improve their job performance, and improve workplace culture and communication. Since March 2020, Microsoft has increased monthly active usage of the Team Collaboration Platform by 400% among frontline employees.

The Work Trend Index report reveals key insights that affect almost every segment of the workforce.

A culture of compassion is a new currency at the forefront. While 76% of workers feel a bond with each other, more than 60% say the company should prioritize culture and communication from the top. In addition, 51% of frontline non-managerial employees do not feel value as an employee. Frontline workers are at a turning point. In a major remodeling, frontline workers cite better wages and benefits, work-to-life balance, and flexibility as reasons to consider changing jobs. Optimism for technology is high. 63% of front-line workers are excited about the employment opportunities that technology creates, and technology ranks third in the list of factors that help workers reduce stress in the workplace. There is an opportunity to close the gap between technology and training. Forty-six percent of front-line workers feel pressured to adapt to new technologies or are afraid to lose their jobs, while 55% adopt new technologies on the fly without formal training or practice. He states that he needs to learn.

Today, the company introduces new collaborative services with industry partners and features specifically designed to support front-line workers in Microsoft’s employee experience platform Teams and Viva, which was introduced in early 2021. doing.

Microsoft is Zebra Technologies Corp, a world leader in innovative digital solutions, including software and hardware such as rugged Android mobile computers for front-line employees. We are deepening our strategic relationship with. Both companies offer the Teams Walkie Talkie app on a variety of Zebra mobile computers, including a dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) button to access the Teams Walkie Talkie feature on Zebra devices. In addition, Teams Walkie Talkie Digital PTT is now available on all iOS mobile devices in addition to Android. Microsoft is strengthening Teams integration with Zebra Reflexis, which connects Reflexis Workforce Management solutions to Teams’ Shifts applications. This new integration streamlines team shift schedules and vacation requests, making them easier for managers to approve. Scheduled queuing for virtual appointments is now available for teams, providing a single place to update latency, appointment delays, and staff delays in real time for a transparent, stress-free experience for customers and patients. Offers. Microsoft Teams’ Viva Connections app links frontline employees to corporate culture, resources and tools, news, and employee resource groups in the workflow. Integration with strategic partners such as Workday and Espressive provides easy access to critical resources and centralize actions such as payroll and HR resources. The Viva Learning app allows frontline employees to detect, share, and track learning content directly from Microsoft Teams, making it easy for all employees in the enterprise to get the latest information on recommended training. With the new update, you can easily assign learning from partner solutions such as SAP SuccessFactors, Cornerstone OnDemand, and SabaCloud. Partnerships with learning providers such as EdCast and OpenSesame will also enable an extensive content library that will enable frontline workers to improve and train relevant learning content in their workflow. .. For IT, improved device management makes it easier to protect and identify misplaced shared devices.

Emma Williams, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President, says it’s a well-known fact that pandemics are reshaping the work of all workers and are moving at an unprecedented pace. Empowering frontline workers remains essential to digital transformation. Together with our partners, we provided front-line workers with the tools to stay connected to the leadership of their teams and companies while focusing on their customers and the work at hand. Hopefully, we believe that technology can modernize workflows, improve work performance, and at the same time improve workplace culture and communication.

In addition, Microsoft Cloud for Retail will be generally available on February 1st. Microsoft Cloud for Retail accelerates business growth by providing reliable retail industry solutions that integrate with retailers’ existing systems. It begins by integrating disparate data sources throughout the end-to-end shopper’s journey, allowing retailers to maximize the value of their data and bring one big picture to their consumers. Once connected, data and AI help retailers better understand and enhance consumers’ shopping experiences. Retailers can build sustainable supply chains in real time by providing a more relevant and streamlined experience across the retail value chain. The solution also includes the team and Viva features announced today, all working to empower the clerk.

For more information, visit the official Microsoft blog, the Microsoft 365 blog, and the new Work Trend Index Report.

