How to use two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone





Here’s how users can access their two WhatsApp accounts on their iPhone:

Typical image

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India. It is used daily by billions of people around the world. WhatsApp is a meta-owned messaging app that allows users to enjoy several functional messages, from message sharing to video calling, and more recently to pay. WhatsApp has certain restrictions on the iPhone. Users cannot use two WhatsApp accounts on their iPhone. However, there are several ways to work around this issue. Users can now use two different WhatsApp accounts with two different numbers on their iPhone.

iPhone users can use two WhatsApp accounts with the help of WhatsApp Business. This is the official business-oriented version of WhatsApp.

This version provides all the features available in the regular version. The business version comes with features such as auto-reply and catalog.

Tag your user account as a business using WhatsApp Business.

This is useful for people who want to use different WhatsApp accounts for personal and business use.

Steps to use two WhatsApp accounts on your iPhone: Go to “App Store” Click “Type” “WhatsApp business” “Install” to download the app This will create two WhatsApp on your iPhone Normal version and Business Version Then create a WhatsApp account with an alternate number This users will be able to access each WhatsApp app with a separate number Enter the name and other details after the number is registered This completes the profile Now a second WhatsApp is created and ready to use

