Description: Why Google and Facebook are on the dock over “secret deals”





New Delhi: It’s no longer a secret that Big Tech giants compete and collude with each other to maintain their monopoly. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have filed in a U.S. court that they have secretly approved illegal transactions in 2018 to strengthen their dominance in the online advertising market. The document revealed. Records that are part of an antitrust proceeding by the US State Coalition reveal highly controversial details about the alleged collusion with Facebook, a search giant to open up a digital advertising market space. Allegations A complaint filed by Texas and 14 other US states alleged that Google contacted Facebook after a social media company emerged as a strong online advertising rival in 2017. According to the proceedings, the IT giant will offer Facebook information, speed and other benefits at Google’s advertising auctions in exchange for social networks that recede from the threat of competition. Google has accused it of monopolizing the advertising technology market, a tool used to buy, sell and display online ads that fund many websites. The New York Post quotes filings as Google “fools” publishers and advertisers over the years on how to price and run ad auctions, reducing some advertisers’ profits. He reported that he created a secret algorithm to raise the price of the person. “Google used the extra cash from soaring advertising prices to improperly expand its monopoly,” the report said. According to a DRSA Wired report, Google has used three programs: Project Bernanke, Dynamic Revenue Share (DRS), and Reserve Price Optimisation to give it an undue advantage over its competitors. Under that “Project Bernanki”, Google is said to have used a “second price” auction for the game. The winner pays the same amount to the second highest bidder, the issuer pays at the rate of the third highest bidder, and Google keeps the difference. We are all familiar with the Cricket Decision Review System (DRS). A technology-based system, DRS helps a third referee validate / modify a field referee’s decision. Similarly, under Google’s DRS, the company will snoop on all bids and adjust commission rates to win the auction, Wired reported. Under its lowest price optimization, Google has spent more money on bid history pockets from advertisers. The “Jedi Blue” transaction, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was originally filed in December 2020 and was renewed last November. A new unedited version was submitted earlier this week. According to Filing, the deal was dubbed “Jedi Blue” by Google. The colors refer to the Facebook logo. According to the proceedings, Google and Facebook have vowed to keep confidential the terms and conditions of the deal, as there are no rational developers who choose to fraudulently auction the two biggest buyers in the market. The deal was signed in September 2018 by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Google’s Senior Vice President. Unedited court filings reveal that Pichai and Zuckerberg also personally approved the terms of the contract. In fact, in one of the emails to Zuckerberg, Sandberg is said to have played an important role in approving the agreement. Sandberg and her team are almost ready to sign and need approval. He told Zuckerberg in an email quoted in the complaint. Denial Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels rejected the multilateral proceedings as an “unfortunate legal plot” from Attorney General Paxton. “Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enable small businesses to reach customers around the world. Online advertising is fiercely competitive and advertising technology fees are high. It has been reduced and the choices for publishers and advertisers have expanded. ” Google said it would seek to dismiss the proceedings next week. “Non-exclusive bidding agreements with Meta’s Google and similar agreements with other bidding platforms helped intensify the competition for advertising,” Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro said in a statement. Said. The 2020 proceedings were filed at about the same time that the US Department of Justice filed its own antitrust complaints against Google. More online search ads. Last month, more than 200 newspapers filed proceedings against Facebook and Google, allegedly unfair. y Operate the advertising market and suck up its revenue. Both Facebook and Google face legal challenges from regulators claiming to have become too strong in the tech field by gaining an unfair advantage over other companies. (There is input from the agency)

