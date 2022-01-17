Payflow, a prepaid payroll startup, has deposited $ 9.1 million in banks to drive SuperAppli’s growth strategy – TechCrunch





Barcelona-based Payflow is a YC-backed payroll advance fintech with the ambition to evolve into Neobank, depositing $ 9.1 million in a Series A funding round. This brings the total amount to $ 13.6 million since the business was founded in January 2020.

Investors in the round include a combination of domestic and international funds, including Spain’s Seaya Ventures, Payflow through the C. Entrepreneurs Fund, which co-leads the round, and new backers for Cathay Innovation. With the participation of Force Over Mass Capital, Y Combinator and Rebel Fund.

Startups sell payroll advance services to employers and provide staff. Instead of charging users to withdraw a portion of their salary early, as some other payroll startups charge, they charge the company a technical fee.

According to Payflow, the model has made friends at labor councils and trade unions.

It also advertises as a differentiating feature from other payroll advanced startups.

“We have never charged our employees for the use of the service, unlike other Payon Demand companies (we are the first true employee benefits and are paid in full by the company).” Says co-founder Avinash Sukhwani.

“”[Payflow] Users are free and always, “adds co-founder Benot Menardo. “Our vision is to provide blue-collar workers with the first true employee benefits, and we believe that if employees have to pay for it, it’s not a real benefit.”

Users claim that they average 40% download rates and 90% download rates for some clients, 5-10 times higher than other on-demand payroll platforms and other social benefits.

That approach also seems to be checking the appropriate boxes for employers — more than 175 clients have already signed up (covering 100,000 users).

We operate a SaaS business model and charge employees in stages according to the number of employees using the product.

Payflow is aimed at large corporate clients. Customers say they span all industries, but as you can imagine, they show the highest take-up among blue-collar workers.

“We’re in every industry, from restaurants to start-ups to hospitals, but it’s the most accepted among blue-collar workers,” says Sukhwani.

Payroll prepayment can help low-income workers avoid debt if they have access to wages more than once a month, such as paying unexpected invoices. At the same time, there are risks associated with immediate access to wages, which can foster a negative economic spiral. For example, an employee spends his wages immediately, earns income, and arrives at the end of the month without money.

When asked about this, Payflow states that “safety restrictions” are available on employers’ dashboards “in case you want to restrict their use.”

“Most companies set this limit at about 50%, so employees can always receive the remaining 50% of their monthly salary,” says Menardo. Significant monthly costs. “

Startup Series A funding has been allocated to expand Payflow’s international footprint.

We also plan to invest in product development to drive the goal of evolution to Neobank.

Of course, some neobanks are heading in the opposite direction. And we’re stepping up payroll prepayment as an additional feature of our offering (see, for example, Revolut).

At FinTech, startup games can be summarized in different strategies and approaches to maximize customer onboarding. Then, with strong enough traction, you have the opportunity to upsell users of popular features in more authentic banking services funded by the success of previous features.

As a result, FinTech competition can be very dynamic.

Certain user cohorts are more loyal than other cohorts and may be less likely to switch, but such demographics will keep startup services informed and cross the complete suite of services over the next few years. A low churn bank customer base for selling. Or, well, it’s a FinTech dream.

On the product development side, Payflow is developing a “super app” to start expanding its feature set.

“In 2022, there were two functions. [will be added] By bringing financial health to blue-collar employees, we strengthen our B2B value proposition, ”says Menardo. “Later, by developing many b2c features [the plan for the app is] In essence, it’s an online bank. “

Payflow does not disclose a timeline to evolve its payroll advanced SaaS business into a direct consumer neobank, but Menardo wants to grow its customer base more than 10 times. user. “

“We plan to release the first d2c feature by the end of this year,” he adds.

It also hopes to achieve significant growth from the domestic market and double the new funding to spend $ 3 million to consolidate the market, with the goal of quintupling its customer base in Spain. is.

At the forefront of market expansion, Payflow plans to enter two markets outside Spain, in addition to Chile and Colombia, which already serve.

Its expansion focuses on Europe and Lat Am.

Currently, pilots are running in Italy and Portugal. He also said he plans to open another market in Latin America this year. Therefore, it seems that in 2022, it will grow from 3 markets (currently) to a total of 5 markets.

