Strategy 300 Global Leader 2022





Which aspect of your work is most rewarding?

I have been in intellectual property for nearly 20 years and cover all parts of the IP life cycle as a service provider, in-house manager and consultant. I’ve always liked having access to different IP datasets and tools. In his current job, he enjoys combining diverse datasets and related technologies to enhance IP analytics and address gaps within the IP industry. In this way, you can create a one-stop shop that gives your customers access to the datasets and tools they need to gather practical insights.

As a product strategist, I collect client and market insights throughout the product lifecycle. I challenge everything from product conception to management and evolution. I enjoy this part of my role. That’s because you can get closer to action, both inside your organization and outside the industry.

How do you use automation tools to assist your clients and drive innovation in your business?

Using fuzzy logic-based self-learning algorithms and database technology, we created an IP data lake that is fully connected to diverse datasets such as corporate statistics, finance, ownership groups, assessments, litigation, licenses, and transactions. ..

This has allowed customers to push the boundaries of technology by performing analytics that combine technology and innovation insights with in-depth ownership, transaction, and valuation information.

Which new technology is currently having the greatest impact on your clients? And how does this shape the practice?

AI and green energy-related technologies have had the greatest impact on technology-driven industries and will continue to be a major focus for at least the next decade. AI is opening up a variety of application areas, from pharmaceuticals and telecommunications to automotive and aerospace. Green energy-related technologies will revolutionize everything from the way everyday electronics are powered to the foundations of the automotive and aviation industries. In addition, due to the urgent need of the climate crisis and its socio-economic implications, the trend of green energy innovation is closely tracked.

As a result of both the extent of impact and the early stages of the life cycle, these technologies have received considerable interest. Technology companies, scholars, governments, and institutional investors all want to analyze the quantity and quality of these technologies to understand IP trends and use Moody’s Analytics to learn.

How do you build trust and understanding with your clients so they can make the most informed decisions?

Companies, scholars, governments, intelligence agencies, patent offices and financial institutions around the world trust us for our long heritage of meeting intellectual property needs. We have pioneered a data-intensive business model to meet our global customers and their complex requirements, and have provided added value by combining and connecting diverse datasets for decades since we were founded. I’m continuing. Our data comes from 180 major data providers and is combined with analytical tools to help clients identify and manage their IP assets more efficiently and effectively. Standardized formats for global datasets, as well as a powerful analytics and alert system, enable clients to get the highest quality, fully connected datasets. A customer-centric approach to data quality and product strategy has enabled clients to maximize the potential for timely insights to improve the quality of their decisions.

If one could make a change to the European patent scene, what would it be and would it happen?

The protection of ideas by European patents is biased towards a small part of Western European countries. According to the EPO’s application, almost 90% of the patents filed in 2019 came from only 10 states in the European Union.

This uneven distribution is not due to the lack of invention, but to the lack of awareness of the importance of intellectual property rights. This can be remedied by empowering individual inventors and encouraging start-ups to seek IP protection. Education in areas with low intellectual property through data-driven patent evaluation and commercialization methods will have a significant impact on the perception of intellectual property rights. Educating and educating inventors and start-ups, along with data and tools, helps bridge the IP filing gap between Eastern and Western Europe.

Innovation protection should increase slowly over the next few years, and an increase in IP activity has already been observed in some of these jurisdictions, but if a single patent system is in place, this will be a number in the future. Yearly.

Santhosh Metri

Director Product Strategy[email protected]

Santhosh Metri is Director of Moody’s Analytics, focusing on product strategies for intellectual property, M & A, and foreign direct investment solutions. He holds a graduate degree in software engineering, a master’s degree from Manchester Business School, and a master’s degree in law from Strasbourg University. Metri is committed to product innovation, focusing on provisioning specially connected IP datasets for big data analytics. He specializes in IP strategy and portfolio management, IP commercialization, brand protection and management.

