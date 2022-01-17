ProMotion is expected to continue to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro model, rather than expanding to the entire lineup.





According to revered display analysts, only the finest iPhone 14 models will be equipped with Apple’s ProMotion display technology, continuing the tradition set in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Ross Young, who has many detailed and accurate information about Apple’s future products, said in a tweet that ProMotion will not extend to the entire iPhone 14 lineup and will remain exclusive to Pro models. Said. This follows a report earlier in the week claiming that all models in the iPhone 14 lineup will feature ProMotion technology.

In a tweet, Young suggests that Chinese maker BOE will be a supplier of LTPO OLED displays for low-end “iPhone 14” models, but the company is currently producing enough to do so. He said he was incapable. Samsung is currently the exclusive supplier of LTPOOLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro model, but last year’s report said LG will also begin manufacturing LTPOOLED displays in hopes of supplying Apple this year.

Apple first introduced ProMotion in September 2021 on iPhones with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With ProMotion, you can automatically update your display up to 120Hz to see content and scrolling more smoothly. About the types of content on the screen.

Apple has so far limited ProMotion to “Pro” products such as the iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Pro, and the newly launched 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple plans to release four “iPhone 14” models this year, including two standard models in the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch and two Pro models in the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, and the 5.4-inch “mini” model will be discontinued. is. Read the comprehensive summary to learn more about everything you know about the iPhone 14 so far.

Related article

At least one iPhone 14 model reportedly still lacks a 120Hz ProMotion display.

According to the Korean website The Elec, Apple plans to use the LTP SOLED display for at least one of the four models planned for the iPhone 14 series next year. That is, at least one iPhone 14 model has a 60Hz display. This report is consistent with information previously shared by display industry consultant Roth Young. Roth Young has a new iPad mini …

IPhone 14 Pro model with hole punch display

According to the Korean website The Elec, the high-end iPhone 14 Pro model released in 2022 will be equipped with a punch punch display. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have an upgraded display that eliminates the notch used in current iPhone models. Due to the hole punch notch, Apple is still …

All iPhone 14 models may have a 120Hz ProMotion display

After Apple was planning to unveil this technology on the iPhone for the first time later this year, Apple was able to offer ProMotion display technology that allows for higher 120Hz refresh rates on all models in the 2022 iPhone lineup. rice field. Apple has widely reported that it plans to include a 120Hz refresh rate in its iPhone 13 lineup this year, but it’s limited to the high-end iPhone 13 Pro …

iPhone 14 Pro design details are beginning to be revealed

Key design elements of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge ahead of the device scheduled for September. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will be available in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will be redesigned. Apple usually redesigns every two flagship iPhone models …

Future iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models rumored to have ultra-bright double-stack OLED displays

Apple is discussing applying a two-stack tandem OLED display to future iPad and MacBook models with Samsung and LG, but the device could be years ahead of launch, according to the Korean website The Elec. There is sex. According to the report, the two-stack tandem structure consists of two layers, a red, green, and blue luminescent layer, with future iPads …

iPhone 14 Pro with more RAM than ever before

According to a recent report, Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” model has more memory than previously available on the iPhone. Apple plans to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone. It is said that there is. 14 Promax. In the Haitong International Securities research note …

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have both pill-shaped and circular cutouts.

Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro model, but there are conflicting rumors about the new design. Early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a hole-punch design with Face ID completely moved under the display, but later it was rumored to have a pill-shaped notch instead. .. Now, Roth Young, a consultant in the display industry, claims:

Popular story

AirPods Pro 2 May Launch New Accessory Ecosystem

Recently leaked images suggest that Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro may arrive with a new series of accessories. The allegedly leaked photo of the next-generation AirPods Pro obtained by MacRumors showed a charging case with a metal loop on the side for attaching the strap. Apple hasn’t used this design on other AirPod models and it’s unclear why it’s added to this …

Netflix again raises prices for all plans, with 4K streaming at $ 20 per month

Netflix today updated the price of streaming plans, making all services more expensive. Currently, the basic plan costs $ 9.99 per month, the standard plan costs $ 15.49 per month, and the premium plan costs $ 19.99 per month. The basic plan is $ 1 higher than $ 8.99 per month. With this plan, users can only watch on one screen at a time, which is limited …

Analyst: All iPhone 14 models with 120Hz display, 6GB RAM and more

Apple is rumored to announce four new iPhone 14 models in September, and analyst Jeff Pu has outlined his expectations for the device in advance. In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu claimed that all iPhone 14 models have a ProMotion display compared to the current Pro model alone. ProMotion enables variable refresh rates up to 120Hz …

6 rumored Apple products you’re unlikely to see this year

Much has been said about what consumers can see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also not expected to be announced for at least another 12 months, and in some cases longer. We are also working on some rumored products. Of course, it assumes they will be released altogether. Apple is working on many potential products, some of which will never see the light of day in the end. So …

Top story: iPhone 14 Pro rumors, iCloud private relay controversy, iOS 15.2.1 release, etc.

Hole punch? pill? Punch and pill? Rumors about what the front camera system of the iPhone 14 Pro will look like are evolving rapidly, and it seems likely that we’ll get a novel but potentially controversial design later this year. .. Other major stories this week included confusion and controversy about disabling iCloud Private Relay for some T-Mobile customers …

ProMotion is expected to continue to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro model, rather than expanding to the entire lineup.

According to revered display analysts, only the finest iPhone 14 models will be equipped with Apple’s ProMotion display technology, continuing the tradition set in the iPhone 13 Pro. Ross Young, who has many detailed and accurate information about Apple’s future products, said in a tweet that ProMotion has not been extended to the entire iPhone 14 lineup and will remain. ..

The following iPad Pros may feature a large glass Apple logo that allows wireless charging

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debbie Wu reported last year that Apple tested a new iPad Pro with a glass back for wireless charging. In a recent edition of the newsletter, Garman said he hopes the new iPad Pro will be released in 2022. The new iPad Pro still has wireless charging, but the 9to5Mac Filipe Espsito is finally Apple today …

It is rumored that the new iPad Air with A15 chip, 5G, center stage camera, etc. will be released this spring.

Apple has the same features as the 6th generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera that supports the Center Stage, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True. We are planning to release the generation iPad Air. According to the Japanese blog MacOtakara, tone flash. Citing a reliable source in China, the report is on the new iPad Air …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/16/promotion-iphone-14-pro-only-rumor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos