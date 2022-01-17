This Week’s Canadian Startup News (1/16/22)





Conduits Stripe for DeFi Approach Bag Startup Portage-led C $ 21.2 Million Round

In less than a year, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) startup Conduit has raised C $ 21.2 million in seed funding led by Portage Ventures. Diagram aims to be a DeFi stripe by hiding DeFi via the API.

AmpMe has been accused of boosting app sales through fake reviews by prominent App Store critics.

AmpMe, a Montral-based startup, has appeared on the crosshairs of one of the App Store, Bunco Squad. American entrepreneur Kosta Eleftheriou claims that VC-backed AmpMe has purchased thousands of fake reviews to increase the popularity of music apps on the Apple App Store.

Unreserved Ends $ 33 Million Seed Round to Build Real Estate Auction Platform

After building a successful car auction platform, E Inc founder Ryan OConnor aims to bring online auctions to the fast-growing Canadian residential real estate market through Unreserved. The Ottawa-based startup has secured C $ 33.85 million in seed funding and is providing support from E Inc’s investors and real estate professionals to support its growth.

Review of 11 Canadian tech companies to watch in 2021

Kevin Sandhu reviews a list of 11 Canadian tech companies to watch in 2021 to see their performance over the past year. In 2021, Sandhu tagged Bluedot, Clutch, Symend, Ollie Order, Craver Solutions, Synctera, Showbie, Elastic Garage, Synex Medical, Lufa Farms and LifeSpeak as noteworthy.

Vendasta makes second acquisition following IPO plan dash, venture round

Saskatoon-based business solution startup Vendasta acquired advertising technology company MatchCraft in less than three months with a second acquisition agreement. The 14-year-old company has put its IPO ambitions on hold and has sufficient capital to make such a purchase after securing C $ 119.5 million in venture capital in late May.

Alberta receives a call from the community and launches an immigration stream of technicians

Part of the new immigration stream of the Federal Alberta Immigration Nominee Program (AINP) is what the Alberta innovation community is looking for as companies face a shortage of qualified technicians.

Venture Capital Economics: Why Startup Evaluation is Art and Dilution is Science

Lewis Hower, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, discusses investor thinking and how it affects startup valuations.

Latest Financing, Acquisitions, Layoff VIC – Redbrick Acquires Delivera (Read More VAN – Unbounce Acquires LeadsRx (Read More) CAL – Provisioning Analysis – $ 6 Million (Read More) CAL – Wagepoint Buys Timesheet Mobile Acquisition (read more) SSK – Vendasta acquires MatchCraft (read more) ONT – FedDevOntario promises NACO + AIO $ 5.4 million (read more) TOR – Future fertility – $ 7.6 million (more) Read) TOR – Together – $ 6.2 million (read more) TOR – Maple Acquires Wello (Read More) TOR – FundThrough Acquires BlueVine's Invoice Finance Business (Read More) OTT – Unbooked – $ 33M (Read more) MTL – Conduit – $ 21.2M (Read more) MTL – PayFacto Acquires iShopFood (Read More)

RBC Capital Markets Global Market Outlook 2022

This year’s Global Market Outlook combines the insights of M & A and equity capital markets experts with the foresight of global economists to determine what drives trading flows over the next year.

Momentum remains strong as the market moves to the next stage of recovery. But all eyes are looking at how quantitative easing is eased and interest rates change.

A global market perspective that will help us lead today and define tomorrow.

Get the outlook for 2022

Conduit makes decentralized case

“Imagine a bank as a program.”

Kirill Gertman, co-founder of Conduit, will join us to discuss why we’re excited about decentralized finance and what’s still missing in the DeFi stack.

BESSEMER, TRULIOO, and PLAID OH MY!

“This episode will be a little SaaS-y.”

Highlights of BetaKit’s interview at SAAS NORTH feature Bessemer Venture Partners, Trulioo, Plaid, RBCx, Unbounce and L-SPARK.

