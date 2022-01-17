Last-minute transactions required for Visa credit cards issued in the UK to work on Amazon | Amazon





Unless there is an 11-hour resolution to the fierce dispute between retailers and payment giant visas, millions of people’s credit cards will stop working on the Amazons UK website starting this week.

In November, Amazon informed its customers that it would stop accepting payments made with UK-issued Visa credit cards from January 19th. This is called a corporate chicken game.

The number of people affected by the payment ban is unknown, but in March 2021, Mintel estimated that 89% of British people shop at Amazon, and that analysts estimate the number of Amazon Prime members in the UK to be about 21 million. Did. Last month, Amazon was alleged to be facing a loss of nearly 1.4 billion from British shoppers as a result of the move.

However, there is speculation that a last-minute agreement may be reached between the two. On Friday, Amazon and Visa declined to provide up-to-date information on the negotiations.

Amazon has condemned the decision on the high fees for visas to process credit card transactions.

This move could inconvenience millions of people who use Visa credit cards issued by providers such as Barclaycard to buy products on websites and pay for Amazon Prime membership. there is.

Retailers have stated that they will continue to accept all debit cards (including Visa debit cards) and non-Visa credit cards, including those under the Mastercard brand and American Express.

Affected customers who are currently using a Visa credit card are said to need to update their payment method. If not renewed, new orders on the site will be rejected after January 19th. You will also not be able to take advantage of Amazon Prime benefits such as fast delivery of items, thousands of TV shows and movies on Prime Video, and Amazon Music Prime streaming services.

At the time of the announcement, Visa said it was working hard to resolve it, and Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said the move could be Amazon’s bargaining tactic to reduce fees to Visa. He said he thought.

There has been no agreement news to date, and on Thursday in a trade magazine blog, Grocer said this was a corporate chicken game that neither side wanted to retreat first.

Nonetheless, one credit card industry insider told the Guardian:

In an email to a customer, Amazon acknowledges that removing the ability to pay for products with a Visa credit card and getting people to update details can be inconvenient and a bit annoying.

Payment with a card incurs a variety of fees, including an exchange fee that the company pays to the card issuer each time the consumer uses the card, which is higher for credit card transactions.

Card fees have long been a matter of controversy between providers and retailers, and MPs joined the line last week. In October, a few weeks before the announcement of Amazons, the Commons Finance Committee said that both Mastercard and Visa had cross-border interchange fees for debit and credit card transactions of 0.2% to 0.3% and 1.15%, respectively. Said that it was raised to 1.5%. He added that the fees paid by companies to card payment operators to use services have also risen significantly.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Visa said in November that it was very disappointed that Amazon threatened to limit consumer choices in the future.

Many shoppers choose to use a credit card for large online purchases as they provide additional protection in the event of a problem.

Amazon’s decision also hits people who use Visa credit cards to spread the cost of spending and collect points, air miles, or cashback.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/16/last-minute-deal-needed-uk-visa-credit-cards-amazon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos