Three Ways to Address ROI Issues and SaaS Overspending with Low Code Automation





With the potential of SaaS, the ocean of applications continues to expand and businesses are drowning

The organization has already exceeded its cloud spending budget by 24% and is expected to increase by 39% in 2022. To make matters worse, 29% of SaaS spending is often underutilized. Wasted spending means less budget is available for more meaningful projects, questioning the overall ROI. As organizations continue to invest heavily in technology assets, executives are increasingly challenged to prove the value of the SaaS products they are investing in.

Studies show that investing in cloud-first strategies such as automation can reduce back-end maintenance and are 70% more likely to provide ROI. Innovation-based automation, such as low-code, will be adopted by 75% of companies in the near future. The low-code platform provides organizations with the opportunity to drive ROI by putting the ability to manage complex technical processes across software tools, not just experienced engineers, into the hands of any business user. Here are three ways organizations can intelligently implement automation and low code:

1) Address ROI issues with low code

Gartners’ latest CMO spending survey reveals that marketing budgets have dropped significantly from 11% in 2020 to 6.4% of company-wide revenue in 2021, focusing on the demand for ROI clarification. Marketing is emphasized as one of many areas of interest.

To ensure ROI from the purchase of costly technology, enterprises can take full control of their data and coordinate automated processes using low-code development platforms. With lowcode, citizen developers and technical users can likewise fill the technical gaps across software tools, integrate applications, and build lowcode automation from a single platform. As a result, teams no longer have to buy multiple software or vendor platforms, and have a configurable infrastructure that can adapt to rapid business changes without having to rewrite code or buy more point solutions. You can create it. According to Gartner, organizations adopting Composable Enterprise, an operating model that treats technical capabilities as a set of interchangeable organizational blocks built to establish resiliency and keep up with the pace of business change, will continue. Will be the most successful.

In addition, by putting automation in the hands of line-of-business personnel and migrating digital projects from the IT department, organizations not only drive more ROI from existing technology investments, but also save valuable technology resources. Allows the IT team to focus on more. -Strategic initiatives such as digital transformation.

2) Maximize the potential of SaaS apps

Teams typically fill gaps between SaaS tools by allocating manual temporary work time to team members. This is an improper use of team time and often leads to employee burnout. Companies also often spend more on additional technology solutions to grow their budgets and fill gaps in the technology stack. This usually adds to the overall technical debt in the long run.

Lowcode provides enterprises with a more sustainable way to invest in SaaS by coordinating workflows and processes across departments to create a more unified enterprise. Enterprises can use low-code to maximize the capabilities of existing tools and use low-code tools to build additional integration and automation capabilities to minimize software chaotic growth. increase. As a result, organizations can take full advantage of their existing technology stack while avoiding the bloat of SaaS through endless purchases of new solutions.

3) Create a connected SaaS ecosystem to drive business innovation and competitive advantage

Business users tend to be experts on the limits of their tools. Combining expertise with the power and flexibility of low-code can usually determine the most direct approach to solving a business challenge. Low code allows business users to actively participate in their own implementations, scoping, testing, and iterations, making it easier for more users to access the low code process. As a result, lowcode opens up another path to innovation, as more users can participate in building and improving their own lowcode integration and automated workflows (and co-workers’ workflows). Organizations tackle their challenges, solve technical challenges faster, and improve productivity and adaptability.

Lowcode democratizes innovation, so organizations tend to move faster, provide a true competitive advantage in the market faster, eliminate competitors, and please increasingly impatient customers. ..

It is predicted that non-technical professionals will build up to 80% of technical products and services by 2024. Low-code platforms help organizations meet new demands for improving business operations, driving business strategies, reducing risk and costs, and freeing up valuable IT resources. Companies adopting the low-code platform can pave the way for innovation and ROI by allowing citizens’ automation personnel to be involved in building their own integrations and automated processes. ..

About the author

Rich Waldron is the CEO of Tray.io. Tray.io is leading the era of automated organizations. We believe that any organization can and should be automated. With Tray.io, organization-wide citizen automata can easily automate complex processes through a powerful and flexible platform and connect the entire cloud stack thanks to APIs. Today, companies such as Segment, Udemy, FICO, and New Relic are using Tray.io to connect and automate data flows between the tools they use every day. With Tray.ios Visual Workflow Builder, customers can create automated workflows to drive business processes and do more faster. We are developing cutting-edge products that are powerful, highly complete, beautiful and easy to use.

