Dutch Medtech Factory Twente expects to be the first company in the Institute of Biomedical Sciences within a year





From tech giant Demcon’s tech breathing solutions to Inreda’s artificial pancreas, Twente’s MedTech cluster has proved its value to the world in recent years. Last summer, clusters in the region received over 11 million REACT-EU funding. This will accelerate medical technology in the region. In particular, a new biomedical laboratory is coming to Kennispark Twente (Knowledge Park Twente), which provides start-ups with affordable laboratory space. “We hope to bring our first company to the MedTech Factory within a year,” says Anne Will Lucas, Area Director of KENIS Park.

A vibrant university, a healthy startup environment, and a well-established MedTech giant in the region. Even before the European fund was awarded, Twente’s medical technology sector was doing well. Twente can be considered a MedTech hotspot. KENIS Park forms an important part of this. Of the more than 150 technology companies in Kenis Park, about 30 are currently members of the medical technology sector.

At this innovation hub in Twente, healthcare institutions, rehabilitation centers and companies work with knowledge institutions to keep up with the latest innovations in healthcare. Major MedTech companies such as Demcon, Micronit, Medspray and Lipcoat were all originally born in Twente, but have been widely recognized nationally and internationally during the pandemic.

For example, Medspray in the Dutch town of Enschede devised a way to administer a drug for corona through the nose and mouth via a sprayer. Together with Swedish pharmaceutical giant Recipharm, one of the world’s top five pharmaceutical companies, the company is now bringing sprays to market. However, in reality, we find that more and more medical technology companies are being established not only in Kenis Park, but throughout Twente. These range from Armero’s benchmark, Goal’s Inreda Diabetes, to new start-ups on Enschede’s Connect-U campus. European financial support is providing further support to the region.

REACT-EU grants to the Twente Consortium will further strengthen the MedTech cluster. But who exactly received the contribution for what?

MedTech Factory has received 3.1 million. This is where medical technology start-ups and fast-growing companies have access to high-quality microbiology labs at affordable prices.

Over 1.5 million people will be awarded to the “reMIND” initiative involving Demcon, Micronit, and Locsens as consortium partners. This initiative integrates four different technologies to treat dementia more effectively.

2.6 million people will join the consortium of PA Imaging, Hemabo, and the University of Twente in partnership with Radboud UMC in Nijmegen. This consortium is dedicated to providing patients with photoacoustic mammography. This is a safe and painless way to diagnose breast cancer using light and sound.

The consortium, formed around LioniX International, including Bronkhorst High-Tech, SurfiX, Qurin Diagnostics and PHIX, has 2.5 million winners. They are working on Sensor Chips for the development of different types of bio, gas and liquid sensors.

Enschede’s ILT Fineworks has received 1.7 million. The company is working on the industrialization of ELENA heart technology. This is a revolution in cardiac surgery that allows bypass to be applied to the heart without opening the chest and without the use of a heart-lung machine.

MedTech Factory: Urgently needed for future growth

Thanks to funding from REACT-EU and an additional 2 million investment by the Twente Board, we are now able to build and deploy a MedTech factory. This is a facility not only for Twente, but for medical technology companies throughout the Netherlands and Western Europe. As Anne-Wil Lucas, Area Director of Kennispark Twente predicts, it is undisputed that its establishment will lead to further growth of MedTech in the region. “We see that the government is investing heavily in key technologies, but it’s important to forget that we also need to invest in the development of campuses and great facilities where science and business can meet. I’m glad we were able to set up the MedTech Factory, “says Lucas. The lack of affordable lab space for business was becoming an increasingly pressing issue. “Universities may have this type of lab, but the space available to businesses is limited. The new lab will provide space for businesses to test and validate biomedical solutions.”

“Providing services to the international market”

In addition to Dutch companies, MedTech Factory should eventually serve the international market as well. Lucas explains: “Companies from abroad were already interested in coming to Twente, for example because the TechMed Center is also here. But we couldn’t provide lab space, so we have to say” no “. It was. Now you can solve the problem. It’s great to be able to welcome new companies from other countries as they bring new knowledge and insights with them. In this way, we are building an increasingly powerful cluster. In addition, international students often find it interesting to work for an international start-up. After studying at Twente, we hope to be able to keep them here for a long time by providing these students with valuable work. “

Lucas also predicts that the Medtech Factory will be as successful as the High Tech Factory. This is a co-production facility for microtechnology and nanotechnology that has been in operation at KENIS Park for many years. “High-tech factories act as hotbeds for great initiatives. Several great companies have grown from it, including Micronit Microtechnologies.” The company manufactures and develops biochips and MEMS. This allows body fluids to be analyzed and processed on a very fine scale. “Soon, Micronit will move to its own production site with a clean room in Kennispark. We also hope that within a year we will be able to welcome the first company to the MedTech factory. We already have a list of companies of interest. Yes, one of them is biotechnology company Orthros Medical. They moved to Raalte at some point because Kenis Park was full. They are eager to come back once the MedTech factory opens. increase.”

Micronit clean room

Learn more about Kennispark Twente’s redesign and new focus

Strong growth

Members of Eddy van Hijum (of the Christian Democratic Appeal Party of the Netherlands), Eddy van Hijum (of the Christian Democratic Appeal of the Netherlands / CDA Party), members of the Twente Board, and representatives of the state of Overijssel for economics and finance and Europe. We are pleased with our European support for the MedTech Factory and other consortiums. He predicts that MedTech in the region will continue to thrive in the coming years. “We challenged the sector to make ambitious plans, and you can see a lot going on. In this area, there are medical laboratories and innovation programs for businesses, You can see the students devoting themselves to various medical centers. The big picture looks very promising. ”Ofer Isel, the representative of the economic, financial and European portfolio, is the MedTech Factory. We are pleased with Europe’s support for and other consortiums. He predicts that MedTech’s growth in the region will continue to be strong over the next few years. “We challenged the sector to make ambitious plans, and you can see a lot happening. There are medical laboratories, innovation programs for businesses in the area. You can see that the students are devoted to various medical centers. The whole picture looks very promising. “

Victor-Jan Leurs, director of Twente Board, also sees the allocation of European funding as a step in the right direction. The REACT-EU fund is very important to the medical community. The biggest challenge is keeping medical care affordable and adequately staffed. New technology plays an important role here. Robotics, advanced manufacturing, photonics, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology are typical examples here. We can see that many start-ups in our region are developing innovations from these technologies, especially for medical applications. Innovations that have the potential to solve some of our social challenges in health care. “

The first step back to the 1960s

By the way, the success of the sector in this region is not immediately apparent. Jaap Beernink, CEO of Novel-T, an organization specializing in high-tech start-ups and innovative business development in the region, outlines the growth of the MedTech Twente cluster. “The first steps towards a fully functioning ecosystem were taken decades ago in the 1960s. At that time, there was a lot of lobbying from the university to establish a medical school here. In, the laboratory was built, nanotechnology began to gain momentum, and the Institute of Biomedical Sciences was established. Since then, we can see that the ecosystem has grown tremendously with a medical technology background. We are seeing more and more spin-off companies coming here. In addition to their unique research positions at the university, companies have established here and are entering the market with innovative innovations. “

The University of Twente is also a historically important player in helping MedTech start-ups. MESA +, a leading university-based nanotechnology research institute, encourages employees’ entrepreneurship and supports their establishment. That way, taking MyLife Technologies as a recent example, it’s the breeding grounds of high-tech spin-off companies that bring new technologies to the market for the medical sector. The company has raised $ 3.5 million to develop technology for administering vaccines. This is a simple vaccine patch ideal for people who are afraid of needles.

The Dutch region needs to work together

Innovation is not the only factor in the region itself for medical technology to thrive and expand in Twente. Van Hijum: “We are trying to connect Twente to Brabant’s Brainport and other European networks. This is a way to enhance medical technology in the region and stay at the forefront of the world.” Beernink also Emphasizes the importance of starting collaboration with hotspots outside the region. “I think we need to work together at the national and international levels. The healthcare sector faces formidable challenges. How can we staff our systems at an affordable price? Medical technology Provides solutions that impact the world. We need to partner with Brainport in the South and work with a health insurance company to consider bottlenecks and product costs. “

In any case, Leurs adds that Twente’s ambitions to slow growth in this area are considerable. “Twente’s medical technology needs to grow into one of Europe’s leading clusters. That’s our goal. European funds are the first step in the right direction. The MedTech Twente cluster is now our goal. We are developing a comprehensive plan to achieve this. In the coming years, we will prioritize increasing the number of companies in the MedTech cluster, international collaboration and strengthening the ecosystem. “

