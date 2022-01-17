A bug in Apple could reveal a user’s browser history and Google account details





Due to this bug, IndexedDB publishes the collected data to websites that have not collected it. (Credit: Splash release)

A bug has been detected in Apples Safari 15. This can leak recent browsing activity and expose your Google User ID to other sites.

This vulnerability was revealed in abyFingerprintJS, a fingerprint and fraud detection service for browsers.

This bug has been reported to have been introduced in Safari 15 via the Indexed Database API (IndexedDB), which is part of ApplesWebKit, a web browser development engine.

IndexedDB is an application programming interface (API) that stores data such as visited websites in the browser, and loads the data faster when re-accessed. Due to this bug, IndexedDB publishes the collected data to websites that have not collected it.

In addition, some websites on the Google Network use unique user-specific identifiers in the data provided to IndexedDB. Therefore, if you are logged in to your Google account, you can use the collected data to identify both your browsing history and the details of all currently logged in accounts.

Not only does this mean that untrusted or malicious websites can learn a user’s identity, but it also means that they can link multiple individual accounts used by the same user, Fingerprint JS writes.

This is a big bug. OSX allows Safari users to (temporarily) switch to another browser to prevent data leaks between origins. Apple has banned other browser engines, so iOS users don’t have that option. https://t.co/aXdhDVIjTT

Jake Archibald (@jaffathecake) January 16, 2022

Unfortunately, this bug also affects Safari’s private browsing mode, so there’s not much you can do to work around this issue.

Same, according to FingerprintJS[プライベート]When you visit multiple different websites within a tab, all the databases that these websites interact with are leaked to all subsequent websites you visit.

Apple Mac users may be able to work around the bug by switching from Safari to another browser, such as Google Chrome, but the ban on Apple’s third-party browser engine on iOS affects all iPhone and iPad browsers. Means to receive.

IndexedDB typically follows the same origin policy security mechanism. With this mechanism, websites cannot freely interact with each other unless they have the same domain name. For example, Netflix can’t access the data stored in IndexedDB to find what you’re watching on YouTube.

Apple Mac users may be able to work around the bug by switching from Safari to another browser such as Google Chrome. (Credit: Splash release)

When a website interacts with Safari’s database, FingerprintJS says it creates a new (empty) database with the same name in every other active frame, tab, and window in the same browser session.

This means that other websites can see the names of other databases created by other sites. This may contain details specific to your ID.

FingerprintJS uses a unique Google user ID in its name to generate a database for all sites that use Google accounts, such as YouTube, Google Calendar, and Google Keep. Your Google User ID gives Google access to public information, such as your profile picture, that may be published to other websites due to a bug in Safari.

To see if your browser is affected, FingerprintJS has created a proof-of-concept demo that you can try if you’re using Safari 15 or later on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad. The demo uses a browser indexedDB vulnerability to identify recently opened sites and show how sites that exploit bugs can retrieve information from Google User IDs. Currently, we are only detecting 30 popular sites affected by the bug, such as Instagram, Netflix, Twitter and Xbox.

FingerprintJS reported a leak to the WebKit bug tracker last November, but Apple hasn’t fixed it yet. Metro.co.uk is asking Apple for comment.

