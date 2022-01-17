Chugai and IBM are seeking innovators for joint pain





Chugai and IBM are looking for companies with disruptive technologies and innovations in understanding joint pain and maintaining joint integrity.

Chugai has long been involved in the therapeutic field of success with drugs that address joint damage in both immunology and hematology. The company creates objectivity and accuracy in interpreting joint integrity and joint pain, thereby gaining a better understanding of what is happening in the patient’s joints, thereby diagnosing and treating the patient. We aim to improve the route.

Chugai Europe welcomes suggestions from partners who can assist in the search for disruptive innovations that objectively identify and / or monitor the course of pain in joints that may help optimize patient treatment. increase. Disruptive technologies, but not limited to, can help:

By speeding up the process of reporting joint pain and integrity between the doctor and the patient, we help you achieve your goal of managing joint health accurately and in real time. Understand how to optimize a patient’s journey by understanding the causes of joint pain and / or joint pain. The ability to accurately and quickly predict the redness of potential diseases in the joints.

The application is invited if one or more of the following criteria are met:

Applicants with directly related joint health experience. Applicants with other medical experience. Applicants with regulated industry experience who are accustomed to documenting decisions on regulatory objectives (aerospace, transportation, etc.).

technology

The application is invited if one or more of the following criteria are met:

A non-profit technology previously used for research purposes. Explainable AI / ML. Technical preparation level 4.

Regulation

The application is invited if one or more of the following criteria are met:

Organizations must be incorporated as legally registered entities to receive support. It can be CE or CE marked. Can and are willing to receive evaluations or requirements for national or region-specific medical technology.

Chugai and IBM will select a small number of outstanding teams to move forward and take on challenges.

This challenge provides an opportunity for all applicants.

General awareness, promotion and branding of all applicants. Opportunity to introduce the solution to key stakeholders in Chugai Europe with the support of IBM and Whitespace. Opportunity for all applicants to participate in IBM’s partner ecosystem. Potential partnerships with IBM and Chugai to access new markets and accelerate product and service development.

The winner of the challenge will have the opportunity to work with Chugai and IBM to accelerate the development of solutions, gaining business opportunities and access to their technology and professionals.

The application will end on February 28, 2022 and the selection process will take place between March and April.

