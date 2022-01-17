Here’s a huge update for the Google Pixel 6 to fix the nasty bug load





If there’s one thing to keep in mind with the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it’s a continuous phone problem that many users are experiencing, and the phone is always in the spotlight and joking. Is guaranteed. However, these issues are beginning to be resolved.

With the January Pixel update imminent and set to eradicate more bugs than pest control specialists, here’s Google’s latest big step towards fixing the device. You can now sideload it yourself, but it’s a good idea to wait for it to be available directly on your mobile phone. This doesn’t take much time.

In fact, according to 9to5Google, the update may be available from January 17th. If you’re reading this on the day this article was published, that’s today.

Pixel users have been waiting for the latest mobile updates for a while. This is because the December version introduced a serious call connection bug, which was actually pulled at the last minute. The January update is very rich as it includes all the changes and new changes for December (and hopefully it also includes a fix for the call issue).

Some of the new Google Pixel 6 fixes are very important. This update fixes an issue where emergency calls wouldn’t work if certain third-party apps were installed, and the smartphone would be unlocked if the call couldn’t be answered. I set the screen lock.

These are just the tip of the iceberg, but with countless fixes for audio playback, Bluetooth connectivity, camera stability, user interface, Wi-Fi connectivity, display issues, and more. Curiously, the only site found in the full update change log is Notebookcheck-I don’t think Google has listed it until the update is official.

Analysis: This is not the end

With the latest Google Pixel 6 update, the phone wasn’t “good.” In particular, it used to mean that the phone was “bad” and wasn’t just cluttered.

Google has a clear focus on the new hardware and features of the 2021 generation phones, a big evolution from the Pixel 5, but the ongoing talk about device issues is that Google spends more time on software. Indicates that you should have spent.

Just because a lot of problems have been solved doesn’t mean that there aren’t a lot of problems yet. Moreover, the previous update was actually having problems and there is no reason to think that the end was visible.

So the Pixel 6 is still messy, but it’s not “really messy” as it used to be, but “a little messy”.

