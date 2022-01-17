How to get to know people who work from home





In my past life, I have evaluated my success as a leader and business owner by the simple indicator of retaining my best talent. With so many leaders this year, the number of resignations disappointed me.

The remote world has rewritten rules and expectations for employees. Unless leaders act faster, experiment, serve employees better, and take action to engage, their ability to hire and retain talent plummets.

Like many, when COVID hit, I didn’t like remote work and didn’t expect it to be a new way of working. I thrive on energy, exchanging ideas, and the hustle and bustle of the office. Some of the most innovative ideas, meaningful relationships, and influential networking began with coffee talks in the real world.

It wasn’t happening naturally anymore, so I realized that my team needed to work harder to create this event. At first, I took a small step. For example, “What is your recent guilty joy?”, Cut out the first 5-10 minutes of a virtual meeting for a bunter. Or “What is the biggest silver lining you got from a pandemic?”

This kind of little story may seem counterproductive. However, in order to build relationships, it is essential to remove the script and actually have a conversation. In fact, one study found that one of the biggest reasons people are happy with their work is about getting along with their colleagues. Establishing a connection is not only beneficial to both sides of the culture, but also to its bottom line. According to another report, companies with high employee engagement are 21% more profitable.

To make remote work meaningful, you need to do it intentionally. You have to be intentional to enhance your culture and build connections. This culturally nurturing approach helped me set a better 2022. Here are three ideas to help you build real relationships between employees in the virtual world.

Amplify gratitude with Digital Heart to Heart

Due to the current situation, people already feel isolated. And when people aren’t face-to-face, showing digital heartfelt gratitude for their contributions doesn’t come naturally or often.

The digital world actually helps to amplify your gratitude. One of the simplest activities begins with asking this question to your direct leadership team. Looking back on the past few days. Has anyone had a positive effect on you? “

Ask a few people to tell you their name and what they did. Finally, ask everyone to open their email and send a brief thank-you email to those individuals. Then wait for a while and ask the group to read the response you get aloud. And if you really want to amplify it, ask your team to do this exercise with your team.

Go through the torch and watch others shine

There’s nothing worse than a leader who breaks all the air in a real-world conference. But as an executive, this is even more difficult to measure in a digital environment. You may not even know that you are stopping your audience because you cannot feel the limited visibility and energy of the room.

Pass the microphone to encourage wider participation. Designate a new MC for each team meeting to manage the agenda, goals, and rhythm. Ideally, you have more junior talent. A side benefit is that young team members can gain the confidence to speak in front of their colleagues. I believe that letting go of the reins in promoting team meetings is not only enlightening for me, but also empowering tomorrow’s leaders. I changed my mindset to a coach rather than a boss (thanks, Ted Lasso). Switching from running a meeting to becoming a coach can quickly impact engagement.

Let’s start with a personal “pechakucha”

One of my favorite fun exercises to jump start a team beginner is to ask them to give me a personal pechakucha (“chitchat” in Japanese). This is a storytelling format that encourages people to speak less and show more. The rules for Pecha Kucha presentations are simple. Each presentation must contain exactly 20 slides that are displayed for 20 seconds, for a total presentation time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds. This method is very effective when run virtually, as the entire team can quickly learn with new teammates and what is driving them. Also, if you want to take this exercise to the next level, record them and make a video for everyone to enjoy and learn.

After this volatile year, you may be looking for ways to level up your leadership games and build new ways of working and culture. Now is the time to put some tactics into action by promoting teams, developing talent, and trying new ways to show that they have chosen the right workplace.

Through the pandemic, I hired many people to my team. I haven’t met most of them in person — only through video conferences and phone calls. Ironically, I feel like I know them better than my previous colleagues I’ve seen in the office every day for years. That is the power of a purposeful digital approach. And the power to coordinate events.

David Clark is the Chief Commercial Officer of United Rex.

This article was originally published on LinkedIn and has been reprinted with permission.

