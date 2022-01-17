Global Islamic FinTech Banking Market: Trends and Prospects





The global Islamic FinTech market is expected to grow strongly over the next few years as more and more Muslims seek to use digital financial and banking services that follow Shariah’s principles. Experts at Cedar Management Consulting provide some of the key developments in this sector and outlook for the coming years.

According to the Global Islamic Fintech Report (prepared by Dinar Standard and Elipses), Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Indonesia are major countries in terms of Islamic FinTech trading volume within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

The report estimates that more than 250 Islamic FinTechs operate globally across OIC and non-OIC countries. Overall, the Islamic FinTech market size in OIC countries is estimated to be worth $ 49 billion.

However, the report adds that this amount is only 0.72% of the current global FinTech market size (based on transaction volume).

In the future, this segment is set for a brighter future. The Islamic FinTech market within OIC countries is projected to grow to $ 128 billion with a CAGR of 21% by 2025, compared to a CAGR of 15% in the traditional FinTech sector. In other words, Islamic FinTech represents a major growth opportunity for banks and financial technology companies.

Essentially ESG?

The term FinTech is a combination of the two terms finance and technology, and refers to companies that use technology to enhance, automate, and improve the processes and proposals of financial services. Islamic FinTech is a type of technology that is ethically and religiously accepted because it follows Shariah’s principles and incorporates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors.

Although both have similar ideologies, they rarely distinguish between ESG-compliant FinTech and Islamic FinTech, but Islamic FinTech is usually an additional belief-related that can appeal to Islamic populations / regions around the world. There is also a label for.

The Islamic FinTech ecosystem ensures that users are not invested in industries where their assets are banned, thereby meeting a wide range of alternative investment needs.

Famous Islamic FinTech includes Islamic online wealth manager Wahed and Islamic banks focused on mobile banking, Niyah in the UK and Insha in Germany. More innovative and recent Islamic FinTech includes Malaysia-based Hello Gold working on the world’s first Sharia-compliant gold mobile application.

Elsewhere, IslamiChain is using blockchain technology and decentralized digital IDs to create a transparent and accountable delivery mechanism for charitable and compassionate donations.

Hakbah claims to be Saudi Arabia’s first co-operative savings platform (both Hakbah and IslamiChain are ventures born from the DIFC Fintech Accelerator Program). Hakbah has a strategic partnership agreement with Visa, operating through SAMA Sandbox, which raised $ 1.2 million in seed funding last January.

Since 2018, Saudi-based Wethaq has been working to bring FinTech innovation to the Islamic capital markets, developing a platform focused on structuring and distributing sukuk (Islamic bonds). ..

An important area of ​​Islamic fintech

The Islamic FinTech landscape is still in its infancy. Over 75% of Islamic FinTech are active in traditional areas related to financing, deposits and lending, asset management, payments and alternative finance. However, with the launch of online banks / digital banks, the field of digital banking is becoming more important.

Social finance is seen as an important area of ​​opportunity for Islamic FinTech. This means that you may have access to a multi-billion dollar Islamic socio-financial pool consisting of Zakat (mandatory charity), Sadaqah (voluntary charity), and Waqf (donations). .. In itself, it has the potential to contribute more than $ 200 billion to international social programs and projects.

Several major countries have recently introduced regulatory initiatives into Islamic FinTech. This will help boost the growth of the Islamic FinTech sector in your country. For example, Saudi Arabia has introduced nine more FinTechs into the regulatory sandbox. This is a sign of our commitment to grow Saudi Arabia’s Islamic FinTech.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has taken the legislative framework one step closer with the approval of a bill to regulate FinTech in non-bank financial activities by a parliamentary commission in October. The law also includes provisions for establishing a lab to test new FinTech products. Being an important market for Islamic FinTech, the codification of this framework should spur Egypt’s growth amid growing public interest in Islamic financial solutions.

Problems of financial inclusion

World Bank Report According to the Global Findex database, there are approximately 1.7 billion people worldwide without bank accounts that could be potential retail banking customers, and 200 million micro and small businesses in need of banking assistance. Beyond people.

This is Islamic because the report also points out that the non-banking population is dominated by the countries / regions inhabited by Muslims, who make up almost 50% of the world’s non-banking population. It presents an attractive business opportunity for FinTechs. Much of this population is spread over poor regions of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, but recent increases in telecom and mobile networks in these regions have helped FinTechs economically utilize remote populations. It should be useful.

Read more: Oliver Wyman is proposing Dubai’s innovation hub to support regional financial inclusion.

FinTechs strives to provide cost-effective solutions to companies looking to reduce overall costs, improve the customer experience, and automate business processes. The financial services industry is an important sector in all societies and is therefore one highly regulated sector. The introduction of FinTech, including Islamic FinTech, especially in developing countries, will help boost economic growth, but it will also expand the scope of local regulators.

Local regulators need to understand the impact of FinTech, ensure the stability of the financial system, and take steps to protect the financial system from new era issues related to cyber attacks, data breaches, data theft, etc. there is.

Currently, there are no globally recognized regulatory bodies for Islamic FinTech. Similar to traditional financial services regulations, Islamic financial institutions and Islamic FinTech regulations are enforced individually in each country. Examples of local regulators are Western market counterparts such as Bank of Malaysia Negara and Securities Commission (Malaysia), Financial Services Authority (Indonesia), Central Bank of Saudi Arabia SAMA, and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. there is. Regulate Islamic FinTech within the existing framework.

However, the standards promulgated by AAOIFI (Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions) are adhered to in countries / jurisdictions dominated by more than 20 Muslims. These standards, including those related to the Islamic FinTech segment, can reasonably be expected to continue to be accepted by local regulators seeking international standards consistency and acceptance.

With a global focus on alternative investment and ESG, Islamic FinTech has the framework and impetus needed to improve the sector’s global footprint and market share. As far as the near future is concerned, Islamic countries and regions should remain a priority due to their low acceptance and educational barriers.

But in the end, from both financial regulatory and Shariah perspectives, it is innovation, delivery that makes Islamic FinTech successful with the right environment and secures the oversight and direction needed for continued maintenance and growth. , And the interests of the customer. ..

