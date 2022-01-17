Impossible Partners: How CIOs and CMOs Can Work Together





This is a combination of C suites, like the CIO and CMO, that you may not necessarily think is strategic. IT leaders are often linked to finance, operations, and other senior management positions. However, because marketing technology plays a unique and important role within the enterprise, this particular business relationship can bring significant benefits to the organization.

In a report in October 2021, Forrester Research states that there are new opportunities for CMOs and CIOs to coordinate their teams to accelerate digital transformation. This is especially true for “hybrid commerce,” which combines the use of retail space, e-commerce sites or apps, and delivery or delivery services as consumer behavior continues to evolve.

According to Forrester, despite significant e-commerce growth over the next few years, physical stores will continue to generate most retail revenue, and hybrid commerce will need to focus on IT executives and CMOs to start collaborating. There is.

The company estimates that more than 20% of its marketing budget is spent on technology, and one-third of marketing organizations already have a dedicated technology team.

“I think this partnership is necessary to achieve customer success,” said Elizabeth Truchowski, Chief Information Security Officer at insurance company World Insurance Associates, who has been working with CMO Jean Wiskowski for almost a year. market share.

“This isn’t always the case, but it’s certainly true, especially in customer-centric businesses,” says Tluchowski. “The innovation needed to provide customers with a seamless experience comes only through the collaboration of marketing and IT.”

Cathy Kay, Senior Vice President and CIO of Principal Financial Group, a financial services provider, states that it makes sense, but is essential, for the CIO and CMO to work together.

“In today’s company, marketing owns the brand,” says Kay. “Because brands define what customers expect when interacting with the company, our brand needs to show up in our customer experience. Many of these customer experiences are digital solutions and data. Shaped by careful use of. CIO and CMO work together to ensure that the customer experience fulfills the brand’s promises. “

Here are some of the ways these two executives can work together to help an organization succeed in its digital business.

Platform migration

CIOs can work with CMOs to work on technology migration efforts that benefit both operations. Ovare Group, a provider of advertising, branding, design, and other services, discovered this in Microsoft’s move to Office 365 cloud services. As the company continued to grow through the acquisition, we thought we needed to acquire all business units on the same technology platform.

Suzie Smibert, CIO and EVP, Ovare Group

OvareGroup

The technology team, led by CIO and Executive Vice President Suzie Smith, worked with the marketing team led by CMO to guide the company to turn out to be a major technological change.

“We integrated and streamlined IT services across nine different companies and four different platforms used by 250 employees, and eventually moved the entire organization to Office 365,” says Smith. “The migration has enabled all employees to share a common platform for file storage, calendars, email, and chat, which speeds up sharing of files, ideas, and insights, and speeds collaboration. And the efficiency has improved. “

Smibert worked with Gray on training materials and company communication to ensure a perfect transition. “The technology team provided the content and context, so marketers were able to post training materials, intranet posts, etc. [Microsoft] Team messages, email communications, and virtual training sessions, “says Smithbert. “Both of us believed that it was important to convey the’reason’of the change to ensure the integrity of the entire organization. “

The documentation included 10 different user guides, virtual training modules recorded and stored as part of a video library on the intranet, and hidden pages on the company’s website that could be used in the event of a power outage. “New materials and videos are currently being used to recruit new employees and are consistent across all business units,” says Smith.

Intranet renewal

At OvareGroup, IT and marketing are also working together to revitalize internal Internet services.

A collaborative technology and marketing team is in the process of reinventing the company’s intranet to make it a more convenient destination for all employees. The first step was to collect assets and training materials in one place. Next, testing and final training are conducted to ensure that all team members understand and use the new asset.

Intranet assets include training materials, corporate information / statistics, talent portals, IT portals, corporate directories with executive backgrounds, big sale announcements, culture / activities, and information about employee stock ownership schemes.

In 2022, the joint team plans to add user-generated content and feedback icons to promote and measure employee engagement, Smith said.

Improving customer experience

Establishing a better customer experience has been the organization’s primary goal over the past few years and is an area where CIOs and CMOs can effectively work together.

At Principal Financial Group, marketing team customer experience experts map customer journeys to identify points of friction, tedious steps, and inconsistent processes, Kay says.

Kathy Kay, Senior Vice President and CIO, Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group

“Technology helps to provide an improved digital experience. Our customers know who we are and the products they have with us. Data and analytics are the key to meeting the expectations of these customers, “she says.

As technology grows in the marketing mix, “CIOs need to understand the needs and priorities set by CMOs,” says Kay. “From collecting and analyzing information gathered during customer interactions to monitoring social media, technology helps make marketing more effective and efficient.”

According to Kay, it’s important for CIOs and CMOs to spend time coordinating in key areas such as customer experience. “As CIO, I need to understand us [customer experience] A strategy to ensure proper technology investment and drive adoption of those solutions company-wide. “

Kay works with Principal CMO Beth Wood to provide a common and consistent care experience for customers who use the company’s contact center. “We are jointly responsible for improving the customer’s contact center experience. Recently, we have implemented a step-by-step automatic authentication process to make the customer and asset process more seamless, while the customer’s. We ensure that our data and assets are protected, “says Kay. To tell.

Beth Wood, CMO, Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group

For example, Wood’s customer experience team identified friction points in the customer care experience through journey mapping. For example, a customer is asked to answer an authentication question that they do not know the answer to. Customers felt that there were too many types and numbers of questions, given the nature of the request.

“With this feedback, our technical team identified a digital solution that facilitates customer authentication by comparing the data about the phone being used with the information stored in the customer database.” Kay says. “Marketing and technology work together to better reflect the principal’s brand, save customer time, and allow contact center agents to spend more time with customers who need personal assistance. We were able to provide a customer experience that we could. “

Strengthening your web presence

At World Insurance, Tluchowski, Wiskowski and their team worked closely together to create a new website for the company as part of an overall rebranding.

One of the keys to a successful project was a meeting between developers and Tluchowski on integration with World Insurance’s key client management systems.

World Insurance Associates, Chief Information Security Officer, Elizabeth Tluchowski

World Insurance Associates

“Together, we worked on best practices for data flowing between systems from the perspective of website lead generation capabilities to client management systems and how to generate notifications after leads are imported,” Tluchowski said. Says. ..

IT and marketing are related to generating sales from leads, so we spent a lot of time identifying the best strategies to meet the needs of web content producers. In addition, the team worked together to ensure that the site’s design complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible design standards.

Jean Wiskowski, CMO, World Insurance Associates

World Insurance Associates

Tluchowski and Wiskowski are also collaborating on several website data integration processes with various marketing technology vendors. “Vendors serve different purposes when it comes to data requirements,” says Truchowski. “Therefore, we work very closely to ensure that the data we collect is accurate within compliance and achieve the intended results of our products and information.”

The role of CIOs and CMOs in world insurance is “both powerful,” says Tluchowski. “But when it comes to digital, neither can succeed without the support of the other. [initiatives] Within the organization. “

